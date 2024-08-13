Brightedge Data Shows Industry-Specific Improvements In Google AI Overviews

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As OpenAI tests SearchGPT with a promise to help people find what they want with ease and efficiency, has steadily improved its results with a clear industry-by-industry approach and a trend toward more specialized, nuanced information delivery in its AI Overviews.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightEdge, the global leader in AI-driven organic search, content, and digital marketing automation, has released new data from the BrightEdge Generative ParserTM. Insights reveal that Google is actively enhancing its AI Overviews (AIOs), tailoring changes by industry to boost AI quality while maintaining its core focus on business and revenue.



“New entrants such as SearchGPT offer a very interesting alternative to traditional search by becoming answer engines. However, they have a huge task ahead to compete directly with Google, which has proven time and time again that it never stands still on innovation,” said Jim Yu, Founder and Executive Chairman of BrightEdge. “Our July data shows that Google has been heavily utilizing its vertical knowledge, expertise, and reach to improve its information delivery and experience in AI Overviews.”

BrightEdge Generative ParserTM has detected a new set of patterns as part of its monthly monitoring of AI Overviews. Key trends indicate that particular attention is being paid to the education and e-commerce sectors as marketers enter critical revenue-generating periods such as back-to-school and the upcoming holiday shopping season, which McKinsey has reported commences in October or earlier.

Industry-Specific Findings

Fluctuating AI Overview Presence as Google Tests to Learn and Adapt



In July, overall AIO presence started at 8% and grew to 12% before settling back under 8% at the end of the month.

This trend indicates Google is continuing to test and adjust. It could also indicate that Google is fine-tuning its strategy, potentially testing to find an equilibrium between AI Overviews and traditional search results.



E-commerce Sees Strong Growth Amidst Ongoing Experimentation



The e-commerce sector remained stable around 17% AIO presence for most of July. This is despite significant daily fluctuations.

Notably, 40% of e-commerce queries now include helpful AI guidance through upfront statements like“When choosing..., you can consider...” statements followed by selection considerations, improving user search experiences. For example,“When choosing a front load washer, you can consider things like capacity, energy efficiency, and noise level.”

Additionally, Google introduced facets to AI Overviews. Faceted navigation mirrors advanced e-commerce platforms and allows users to filter and refine search results based on specific attributes enhancing the search experience for complex purchase decisions. For example,“When choosing an air purifier, think about where and how you plan on using it most: For Home, For Pets, For Dust, For Large Rooms.” Some late-month instability suggests that Google may fine-tune its approach to product-related queries. This could potentially be in response to user feedback or as part of a broader adjustment.

Significant Focus on the Education Sector



In the education sector, AIOs saw some dramatic increases.

AIOs in queries related to salaries (e.g.,“nurse salary,”“human resources manager salary”) jumped from 7% to 85% during the second half of July.

For queries related to degrees (e.g.,“computer science degree,”“online history degree”), AIOs similarly rose from 13% in June to 53%. This surge also boosted citations for ziprecruiter.com and placing them among the top 10 domains for this industry.

Healthcare Sector Adjustments



Despite being the industry with the highest AI Overview presence due to a wealth of reliable high-authority sources, healthcare decreased slightly from 68% to 61% in July.

This was primarily because Google removed AI results for rare, genetic, and complex disorders keywords. It also suggests that Google had a well-tuned approach for health-related queries.



Consistent B2B Sector Performance



The B2B sector also demonstrated periods of stability in July, with AI Overviews presence hovering around 29% for the first half of the month, growing to 45% in the second half before giving up these gains in the last days of the month to end around 27%. Mid-month experiments saw AI Overviews presence rise mainly for security and data-related searches before settling back down.

Further Findings from BrightEdge Generative ParserTM in July

Refined Source Citations



AI Overviews are diversifying their sources, favoring specialized, academic, and niche content providers over general information hubs. This shift ensures more nuanced and expert responses to user queries. Notable changes include decreased citations from Wikipedia and increased citations from specialized medical institutions and academic sources like and

New AI Trigger Patterns



New patterns and keywords that trigger AI Overviews show they now address more complex queries.

Increases in queries were related to explanations for highly technical terms, salary information, and product features. Decreases were related to basic how-to questions, broad product, and brand-related queries.



Introduction of“When choosing... you can consider...” Statements to Help with Complex Decision-Making



These statements guide users through complex topics in areas where thoughtful consideration is required. This includes product consideration guidance and usage-based considerations.

“AI Overviews are becoming more specialized and user-focused, dialing into the areas where they are most useful, enhancing decision-making processes with strategic frameworks, and providing users with more tailored information,” states Albert Gouyet, VP of Operations at BrightEdge .“'When' statements in AI Overviews now provide users with clear frameworks for considering various topics, particularly in decision-making processes, creating a new challenge for brands to adapt to. Organizations within the affected sectors should closely monitor their online marketing and brand strategies to maintain visibility and ensure they meet the evolving criteria for AI Overviews.”

