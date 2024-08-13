Inventhelp Inventor Develops Newly Designed Strength-Training/Weight (CSK-570)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new machine that would allow a enthusiast to engage in a variety of weightlifting and strength training exercises," said an inventor, from

Sumter, S.C., "so I invented the ROTO- LIFT 360. My adjustable design would help tone and strengthen various muscles."

The invention provides an improved design for a weightlifting/strength-training machine. In doing so, it allows the user to engage in a full-body workout. It also can be used to target a wide range of muscles in the upper and lower body. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts, gyms, etc. Additionally, it eliminates the need for multiple pieces of exercise equipment.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CSK-570, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp