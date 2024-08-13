Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Plastic Picture Mounting Accessory (CSK-556)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was trying to mount artwork on a wall and having difficulty lining up the bracket with the screw, and I thought there should be a better way to mount artwork," said an inventor from Greenville, SC. "My invention would provide a universal way to line up and mount a painting on a nail, screw or hook."

This novel, patent-pending, invention would simplify the process of hanging decorations such as pictures or artwork by allowing the user an easy way to line up the back of the decoration with the nail, screw or hook on the wall. The invention's practical design and intuitive nature would make it easy and convenient to use. Additionally, the invention could be used with any kind of mounting hardware, and could help protect the wall and the frame from damage.

The original design was submitted to the Colombia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CSK-556, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp