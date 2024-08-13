Clemens Food Group Engages The Metiss Group For External Candidate Certification Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The company engaged The Metiss Group to conduct a comprehensive for 21 hiring managers and 4 senior company leaders.

- Keith Stahler, Director of Human Resources CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Clemens Food Group , a sixth-generation, family owned business in Hatfield PA, provides pork products for retail, food service and manufacturing customers. The company engaged The Metiss Group to conduct a comprehensive workshop for 21 hiring managers and 4 senior company leaders.The workshop introduced them to TMG's unique candidate assessment process, a key component of their External Candidate Certification Program. Participants engaged in preparatory work prior to the session and were paired with a personal TMG coach to support the implementation of their newly acquired skills post-workshop. The workshop and coaching were administered over a 3-month period.Upon certification, participants will be equipped to evaluate candidates with a deeper understanding of their cognitive capacity, personal skills, behavior style, and cultural fit. They will be able to independently order, administer, and debrief candidate assessments. This capability will enable Clemens Food Group to make better hiring decisions and support their growth.Keith Stahler, Director of Human Resources at Clemens remarked,“Participating in The Metiss Group's workshop has truly transformed our approach to hiring. The insights and skills we've gained will undoubtedly enhance our ability to select the best candidates and drive our company's success.”The Metiss Group is a Preeminent Talent Consulting Firm, with offices in Charlotte, NC and Detroit, Michigan, providing Alternative Selection and Leadership Acceleration.

