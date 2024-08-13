Myworkdrive Releases Version 7 With Entra ID And Azure Storage Integrations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MyWorkDrive Private Cloud File Sharing Software

- Dan Gordon, CEOSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MyWorkDrive , a leading provider of secure remote file share access software, is thrilled to announce the production release of MyWorkDrive Server 7. This major update introduces seamless integration with Entra ID for native authentication without Active Directory or SAML, along with support for Azure file shares and Blob Storage via API over https.Key Features of MyWorkDrive Server 7- Entra ID (Azure AD) Identity Authentication: MyWorkDrive Server 7 now supports Entra ID as the identity provider, offering an alternative to traditional Active Directory. This feature allows organizations to leverage Entra ID secure, modern authentication methods. For more information, refer to our Entra ID Identity Guide .- API Connections to Azure Storage with Entra ID identity: MyWorkDrive now supports API connections to Azure Storage (including Azure Files and Azure Blob) as an alternative to SMB. This update improves performance by reducing latency commonly associated with SMB connections to Azure Files and eliminates the need for the SMB protocol which greatly improves speed and access without the need for port 445. For detailed comparisons and configuration options, see our Azure Storage article .Advantages of MyWorkDrive Server 7- Elimination of Active Directory Dependency: Simplifying the infrastructure for customers using Entra ID.- Improved Performance: Access to Azure Storage via API reduces latency, enhancing performance, even for lower-tier storage options.- Improved Access: SMB Port 445 is typically blocked by ISP's and is not needed when accessing files with MyWorkDrive over https.- Managed Identity Support: Managed Identity is supported for Azure-hosted servers, enabling access to storage accounts without storing credentials on the server.- Entra ID Support: Permissions can be defined using Entra ID users and groups, providing more control without relying on NTFS permissions or storage keys.- Public Sharing: Various public sharing methods are supported, with certain limitations for Azure Blob and Azure File Share when using Entra ID without managed identity.With the introduction of MyWorkDrive Version 7, enterprises can now securely access Azure Storage using Entra ID credentials with our Mapped Drive, Mobile or Web Browser clients from anywhere.

Kyle Lachmann

MyWorkDrive

+1 415-692-1843

...