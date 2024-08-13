Deborah Ann Mack Fashions Celebrates Grand Opening Of New West Chester, PA Location On August 21St

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Deborah Ann Mack Fashions celebrates the grand opening of its new West Chester, PA Location on August 21st, showcasing elegant bespoke designs.

- Deborah MackWEST CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Deborah Ann Mack Fashions is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new location in West Chester, Pennsylvania, on August 21, 2024. The highly anticipated event marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to expand its bespoke sustainable fashion offerings.The new showroom, located in the heart of the West Chester Borough, showcases the brand's signature style, elegance, and individuality. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for creating one-of-a-kind garments, Deborah has established herself as a premier designer, offering custom-made apparel that blends timeless fashion with modern styles.“We are excited to bring our unique design philosophy to the West Chester community,” said Deborah, founder and designer.“We look forward to working with our clients, welcoming new ones, and creating garments that reflect their styles.”The grand opening event will allow opportunities to meet with Deborah. Guests will have a chance to explore the new space, which showcases inspired designs featured on the runway during DC Fashion Week's, International Couture Showcase and designs featured in Harper Bazaar, UK.Deborah Ann Mack Fashions specializes in various custom apparel, from sophisticated evening wear, and redesigning wedding gowns, to luxury outerwear designs. The brand is known for its commitment to quality craftsmanship, sustainability, and timeless styles.The new West Chester boutique at 131 N. Church St. Unit 201, offers a convenient setting for clients to experience the full range of custom design services.For more information please visit the official website atAbout Deborah Ann Mack FashionsDeborah Ann Mack Fashions is a boutique fashion house specializing in bespoke luxury and sustainable clothing for women. With a focus on individuality and elegance, the brand offers a personalized approach with a reputation for exceptional craftsmanship, attention to detail, and creating timeless designs that stand out in any wardrobe.Deborah Ann Mack Fashions

Deborah Mack

DAM Fashions®

email us here