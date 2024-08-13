Canon To Display Diverse Lineup At Labelexpo Americas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Show marks North American preview of upcoming LabelStream LS2000 inkjet digital label press

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, will display a diverse portfolio of solutions ranging from desktop printers to high production presses at Labelexpo Americas, September 10-12, at the Donald E. Stephens Center in Rosemont, Illinois.

Among the highlights at the Canon booth, located at #5803 in Hall F, will be the North American preview of the upcoming LabelStream LS2000 five-color inkjet digital label press currently scheduled to be generally available to the U.S. market in the second half of 2025.1 Solutions at Labelexpo will showcase Canon's commitment in serving the label and packaging industry with live demonstrations supported by experts to assess customer needs and answer questions.

Booth highlights include:



The upcoming LabelStream LS2000 inkjet press, designed to serve the surging demand for digital, high-quality label converting, will be featured prominently. The press implements many newly developed Canon technologies, such as high-density aqueous ink, printhead, advanced fixing system and a variety of automation features designed to support efficient production.

The LX-P5510, LX-D5500, and LX-P1300 dye and pigment based inkjet desktop printers to meet the needs of on demand in-house printed labels.

The Colorado M-series roll-fed printer, the modular 64” roll-to-roll printer with optional UVgel white ink will also be on display, showcasing a wide range of label printing applications.

Solutions from Edale, a Canon Company since 2022, with more than 75 years of industry experience in the label industry. Edale designs and engineers printing and converting solutions will be highlighting their highly automated solutions for flexographic label and carton production. Their unique Single-Pass Carton Production line offers multiple in-line embellishments and traditional flatbed finishing. This technology opens doors to the high potential, sustainable carton market, providing potential new growth opportunities for business in the packaging industry.

“We are excited to show our diverse portfolio of offerings serving the label converting market implementing our inkjet innovations to support the digitization in this segment and Labelexpo is a great opportunity to demonstrate our capabilities," said Shinichi“Sam” Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc.“We look forward to the North American preview of the upcoming LabelStream LS2000 digital press showcasing its ability to deliver high-quality, efficient, and versatile label production.”

