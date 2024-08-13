Supriya Lifescience Reports Robust Q1 FY25 Results with 21.7% Revenue Growth & Enhanced Profit Margins

(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai, 13th August 2024: The financial statements for the first quarter of Q1 FY 25 have been released by Supriya Lifescience Ltd., a cGMP-compliant business with a strong track record in API manufacturing and a focus on products from a variety of therapeutic segments, including anti-histamine, anti-allergic, vitamin, anaesthetic, and anti-asthmatic.



Performance Highlights for Q1 FY25:



• In the first quarter of FY25, Supriya Lifescience Ltd. witnessed remarkable growth in its revenue, reporting a 21.7 % year-over-year increase, reaching Rs. 160.63 crore compared to Rs. 132.02 crore in Q1 FY24.



• EBITDA for Q1 FY25 stood at Rs. 62.54 crore, with an EBITDA Margin of 38.9%, as opposed to an EBITDA of Rs. 44.49 crore in Q1 FY24 with an EBITDA margin of 33.7%. This marks a growth of 40.6% YoY.



• The Profit After Tax (PAT) for Q1 FY25 came at Rs 44.64 crore, compared to Rs 28.51 crore in Q1 FY24.



• The PAT Margin stood at 27.8% in Q1 FY25, compared to 21.6% in Q1 FY24.



• The company has seen good growth across different therapeutic areas in Q1FY25



• European markets now contribute 51% of our business revenue up from 43% in Q4FY24 and 34% in Q1FY24.





Consolidated Financial Highlights:



Particulars Q1 FY25 Q1 FY24 YoY Growth

Revenues (in Rs Cr) Rs. 160.63 Rs. 132.02 21.7%

Gross Profit (in Rs Cr) Rs. 112.03 Rs.84.80 32%

EBITDA (in Rs Cr) Rs. 62.54 Rs. 44.49 40.6%

EBITDA Margin 38.9% 33.7% +524 bps

PAT (in RsCr) Rs. 44.64 Rs. 28.51 56.6%

PAT Margin 27.8% 21.6% +620 bps

Quarterly EPS (in Rs) 5.54 3.54 56.5%





Dr Saloni Wagh, Managing Director, Supriya Lifescience Ltd, commenting on the results, said, “We are engaged in discussions with a diverse range of companies, from major pharmaceutical firms to innovative enterprises, to establish partnerships for supplying tailored products. The company achieved a record capital expenditure of Rs. 146 crore in the last financial year while also enhancing its return on equity by 210 basis points



We're proud to unveil our new R&D facility at Lote Parshuram and anticipate the completion of our Ambernath lab by early Q2FY25. These state-of-the-art centers will drive our next phase of growth, focusing on advanced product development, CMO/CDMO opportunities, and expanding our portfolio to meet evolving market needs. Moving forward, the company aims for significant growth with improved profitability.”



About Supriya Lifescience Ltd.:

Supriya Lifescience Ltd., a world-renowned producer of active pharmaceutical ingredients, was founded in 1987. Our cutting-edge facility has certifications from Health Canada, EUGMP, EDQM, USFDA, and NMPA. The company is headquartered in Mumbai, India, and our facility is located in Khed, District Ratnagiri. Our globally compliant facilities (EMA, US FDA, WHO, PMDA, TGA, KFDA, ANVISA) are supported by robust R&D, eight active CEPs, and fourteen active USDMFs. EHS requirements and ethical principles guide our core business. The company's primary focus is to build intermediates and APIs for innovators and generic firms. We also exclusively collaborate with partners in the capacity of CMOs.





