Sage Intacct Expands Its AI-Driven AP Automation To Support Businesses Globally

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The latest upgrades and features for Sage Intacct, extends regional-specific tax, and certifications

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), today announces new enhancements and updates for Sage Intacct customers globally, to streamline operations and enhance security worldwide.



As part of this major expansion, Sage Intacct is rolling out AP globally. In the US, businesses are already processing over 10,000 bills per month using this innovative tool, which utilizes AI to halve the time taken for accounts payable processes while saving organizations over $100,000 per year. AP Automation streamlines financial workflows by automatically creating draft bills from uploaded documents, promptly identifying issues such as duplicates, and significantly reducing data entry efforts and costs.

“Supporting our customers to focus on growing their business is fundamental to the technologies we are building,” said Dan Miller, EVP Financials and ERP Division at Sage. “AP Automation is a prime example of this and makes us the first mid-market solution to offer this outside of the US. What's more, our ongoing global expansion and the achievement of significant certifications, showcases our commitment to providing globally compliant, secure, and robust financial solutions that meet the diverse needs of businesses everywhere.”

Sage Intacct Product Release 3 2024 Enhancements Also Include:

Elevated Time Entry Experience: This new Sage Intelligent Time feature, with enhanced AI assistance, supports customers with the creation of more descriptive activity card titles and the option for automatic time entry descriptions, improving clarity for approvers and users alike.

Availability: US, Canada, Australia, South Africa and the UK

Automated Employee Expense Submission-Early Adopter: Employees can email receipts directly from any device, while AI and machine learning enhance coding accuracy and adapt to user modifications for future submissions, significantly simplifying the expense reporting process.

Availability: US



Sage Intacct Financials Certified by AFNOR in France: Achieving NF 203 certification from Infocert, Sage Intacct meets stringent French standards, enhancing security and reliability while ensuring regulatory compliance. This certification offers our customers peace of mind, knowing their financial operations are supported by a system that adheres to the highest standards of data integrity and compliance required by French law.

Availability: France



German Electronic Tax Submission: Simplifying tax compliance for German organizations, Sage Intacct now supports the DATEV file format, ensuring security and ease of financial data exchange. The seamless integration simplifies tax reporting and financial statements preparation, improving both accuracy and workflow efficiency.

Availability: Germany



Enhanced Interactive Custom Report Writer (ICRW): New reports in ICRW, provides customers with deeper, actionable insights, facilitating compliance and operational efficiency. These customizable reports provide detailed views on order summaries, customer aging, and purchasing activities, empowering users to make data-driven decisions swiftly.

Availability: Globally



Enhanced Email delivery and insights: The latest update introduces an enhanced email delivery service that leverages DomainKeys Identified Mail (DKIM) to ensure emails reach their intended recipients securely and efficiently. This service also provides detailed email delivery logs for better visibility and supports multiple domains and sub-domains, making it ideal for businesses managing communications across diverse operational areas.

Availability: Globally



Sage Intacct and Kanso Solution for Affordable Housing: Sage Intacct has partnered with Kanso, a housing management platform, to deliver a comprehensive cloud solution for public housing management, enhancing compliance, data accuracy, and property management. The solution, inspired by customer feedback, broadens Sage Intacct's reach into diverse housing sectors, including public, native communities, and supportive housing.

Availability: US & Canada



Hold And Resume Contract Schedules: Users can now simultaneously hold or resume billing, revenue, and expense schedules across multiple contracts, enhancing operational efficiency with a refined user interface. This updated interface features new filters like customer type, contract type, and transaction currency, all within a streamlined layout for improved navigation and action management.

Availability: US, Canada, Australia, South Africa and the UK

Exporting Taxable Payments Annual Reports: Simplifying compliance with the Australian Tax Office, users can now export Taxable Payments Annual Reports (TPAR) files using this new feature. By eliminating the need for manual data reformatting, this functionality not only saves time but also reduces errors, ensuring compliance and enhancing efficiency for Australian businesses.

Availability: Australia

Joint Checks Payment Method for Construction: Introducing a joint check payment method specifically for the construction industry. This new feature simplifies payments to downstream two-party construction vendors, reducing the risk of unpaid claims and rights. Construction companies can now easily create and track joint checks directly within Accounts Payable, eliminating the need for complex workarounds.

Availability: Australia, US, Canada & EA customers in the UK



Boosted insights in Revenue Recognition: Enabling direct links between billing events and revenue recognition entries to source contract amounts, Sage Intacct's Revenue Management now includes basic contract tracking as part of its subscription. This integration allows users to utilize the contract dimension in Order Entry transactions for detailed categorization, tracking, and analysis-enhancing visibility, accuracy, and forecasting capabilities without requiring a full Contracts application subscription.

Availability: Australia, Canada, South Africa, UK and US

Media contact:

Ryan Macgee-Swanson, Product PR Manager

...

About Sage

Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of Small and Mid-Sized Businesses served by us, our partners and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR and payroll software to make work and money flow. By digitizing business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks and governments, our digital network connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality and the climate crisis.

Notes to editors

In May 2024, TrustRadius recognised Sage Intacct at its 2024 Top Rated Awards. Sage Intacct won in seven categories, including Accounting, Accounts Payable, Enterprise Resource Planning, Invoicing, Nonprofit Accounting, Revenue Management and Subscription Management categories.