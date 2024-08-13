Basis Technologies Integrates With Ad Fontes Media And Cuebiq Group, LLC To Fortify Top Programmatic Advertising Status

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Basis' Advertising Expands Ad Targeting and Measurement Capabilities to Deliver Scale and Precision for Global Marketers' Campaigns

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basis Technologies ( ), a global provider of automation and programmatic advertising solutions, today announced the addition of capabilities from Ad Fontes Media and Cuebiq Group, LLC to fortify its platform. Altogether, these companies are delivering brand safety and footfall traffic measurement to empower users of the Basis advertising automation platform with a wider array of tools for scaled campaigns – unified in one software solution. Basis' proprietary integrated applications for planning, research, buying, optimization, reporting and financial reconciliation streamline vital tasks for digital media professionals – freeing them to focus more on strategy and business outcomes.



Media professionals that manage large campaigns need multiple tools and technology to accomplish the most important aspects of their jobs. Most of the software agencies use is spread across disparate platforms, which require multiple logins and constant back-and-forth switching of dashboards. Basis seamlessly integrates into a media team's workflow, consolidating numerous third-party tools and providing robust in-platform technology for essential tasks.

The latest features to be available for marketers in Basis include:



Ad Fontes Media – Data on news content enables advertisers to avoid partisan, AI-generated, or clickbait websites in real-time while directing ad spend to sites that publish professional-grade, highly reliable journalism. Ad Fontes Media is a news rating data company that uses human analysts with AI technology to rate more than 11,000 news websites, TV shows, YouTube channels, and podcasts on bias and reliability, as well as hundreds of thousands of individual articles per week. It publishes select data on its Media Bias Chart ®. Cuebiq Group, LLC – Footfall attribution measures store or location visits using Cuebiq's technology. Cuebiq Group, LLC's data ensures the integrity of performance reporting because it is sourced from an unbiased third-party and not from the buying platform itself. Opt-in data from consumers secures their privacy and lowers the risk for marketers through compliance with evolving regulations. Reporting within the native interface in Basis eliminates the need for separate contracts and saves time for users.

“We're fortunate and very enthusiastic to be a part of this trifecta of technologies that safeguards consumer privacy and builds efficacy and efficiency around footfall measurement,” said Francesco Guglielmino, CEO, Cuebiq Group, LLC.“Basis Technologies' innovative approach delivers trustworthiness and unbiased insights, empowering advertisers to harness the full potential of single source, in-platform tools.”

“Brands are now realizing that investing in high-quality journalism is not just the right thing, but also the profitable thing to do. For brands to be able to confidently invest in news, they need the right data on news content and they need it to be easy to implement at the point of campaign,” said Vanessa Otero, founder and CEO, Ad Fontes Media.“That's why we are excited that our data is now available for media buyers to activate in Basis Technologies' platform. Basis has always had a commitment to high-quality inventory and this partnership helps further that commitment specifically around news.”

“Blending technology from Ad Fontes Media and Cuebiq into our platform showcases Basis Technologies' unique approach to solve the myriad of problems that advertisers face in today's complex digital ecosystem,” said Tyler Kelly, president, Basis Technologies.“By working with top-notch partners to blend their technology into an enterprise-grade DSP that combines these capabilities with media automation, we are improving the speed, accuracy and effectiveness of media teams and organizations.”

Basis' advertising automation technology simplifies the campaign process and saves time for media professionals. The platform's nucleus is a top-rated omnichannel DSP complete with programmatic guaranteed and private marketplace deals.

About Basis Technologies

Basis Technologies is a global provider of programmatic advertising and media automation software and services for enterprises. The Basis platform improves omnichannel marketing performance by unifying programmatic and direct media buying, workflow automation, cross-channel campaign planning, universal reporting and business intelligence. It delivers a comprehensive selection of buying methods across all channels and devices, utilizing all major creative types and formats. Delivered through a world-class media services team or a SaaS model, Basis solves digital media complexity and drives profitability through a single system of record, seamless team collaboration, and actionable data-driven insights. Headquartered in Chicago with offices servicing North America, South America, and Europe, Basis Technologies has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture. Learn more at .

