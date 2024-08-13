Delegations from Ethiopia, Somalia to continue indirect negotiations in Türkiye

(MENAFN) Delegations from Ethiopia and Somalia are set to continue indirect negotiations on Tuesday in Ankara, Türkiye, with Turkish mediation aimed at resolving a dispute over Ethiopia's agreement with Somaliland, a breakaway region. The discussions began on Monday, as part of ongoing efforts to ease tensions between the two nations, according to Turkish sources. These talks are not taking place face-to-face, with Turkish officials, under the guidance of Foreign Hakan Fidan, engaging in "shuttle diplomacy" to bridge the gap between the parties.



The talks are being held at the Turkish Foreign Ministry, where separate meetings with each delegation are being conducted to explore potential areas of agreement. Turkish officials emphasize that this is part of a "long process" toward finding a common framework for reconciliation between Ethiopia and Somalia. The process underscores Türkiye’s active role in facilitating dialogue between the two Horn of Africa countries, aiming to prevent further escalation of the dispute.



On Monday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held separate meetings with Ethiopia's Foreign Minister Taye Atske Selassie and Somalia's Foreign Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi. The diplomatic efforts come in the wake of a January 1 deal between Ethiopia and Somaliland, which has strained relations with Somalia. The agreement allows Ethiopia to use Somaliland's Red Sea port of Berbera, a strategic move given Ethiopia's landlocked status since losing its own Red Sea ports following Eritrea's independence in 1991.



The loss of direct access to the Red Sea has significantly impacted Ethiopia’s maritime trade capabilities, prompting it to seek alternative routes and agreements, such as the one with Somaliland. Türkiye’s involvement in mediating the current dispute reflects its broader diplomatic efforts in the region, as it seeks to de-escalate tensions and promote stability in the Horn of Africa.

