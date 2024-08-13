Three Road Trips To Take In Wyoming's Wind River Country This Fall

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wind River Canyon winds through some of the oldest rock formations in the world.

Fall brings fewer visitors, prime fishing conditions and vibrant colors to Wyoming's mountains and valleys.

LANDER, WY, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With cooler temperatures around the corner, now is the time to plan a road trip in The Cowboy State. And while there are plenty of places to roam, one of the most scenic – especially when it comes to fall colors – is Wind River Country . Encompassing some of Wyoming's most notable outdoor towns (like Lander and Dubois), Wind River Country is also home to the state's sole reservation, the Wind River Indian Reservation.

Fall brings fewer visitors, prime fishing conditions and vibrant colors to Wyoming's mountains and valleys. To road trip beyond Yellowstone, here are three routes to guide you through Wyoming's Mountain West.

Route 1: Lander to South Pass City

Lander sits at the base of the Wind River Range and has a thriving community of locally owned businesses. Residents and visitors alike tend to gravitate toward the city's love of the outdoors. From Lander, it's a foliage-filled drive to South Pass City. For the best opportunity to see fall colors, plan to take the Loop Road (weather depending), and travel through the heart of the Shoshone National Forest. Keep in mind: the road is gravel; high-clearance vehicles are recommended. After South Pass City, be sure to visit nearby Atlantic City as well, as fall colors are found in abundance.

Where to stay: Rock Shop Inn (30 minutes south of Lander)

What to do: Tour historic buildings at South Pass City State Historic Site (open daily through October 19); explore the grounds (open year-round, sunrise to sunset)

Route 2: Togwotee Driving Tour

Arguably one of the most scenic drives in the state, Togwotee Pass serves as the connection between Wind River Country and northwest Wyoming. This route is best done on a round-trip road trip, starting and ending in Dubois. While the scenery takes center stage – complete with jaw-dropping views of the Tetons – be sure to visit the Tie Hack Memorial, a location that honors the tie hacks who cut railroad ties by hand in the early part of the 1900s. For a side jaunt, head 16 miles down Highway 26 and take in the view at Brooks Lake Falls.

Where to stay: Brooks Lake Lodge (offering fall specials)

What to do: Tour the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois, explore the National Bighorn Sheep Center, take in the view of the Absaroka Mountains and the badlands from the Dubois Scenic Overlook

Route 3: Wind River Country to Yellowstone National Park

If a fall visit to the world's first national park is a bucket list item, one of the most scenic routes is through Wind River Country. From here, there are two route options that can also be combined into a loop tour. Option A travels from Lander to Shoshoni and through Wind River Canyon. Along the way, you'll see rising rock walls that reach 2,500 feet high, while the Wind River rushes through the canyon, passing through some of the oldest rock formations anywhere in the world. Highlights along the way include Boysen State Park and the Owl Creek Mountains. After exiting the canyon, continue north to Thermopolis and Cody before entering the park's east entrance. Option B takes you from Lander to Dubois, up and over Togwotee Pass before entering Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Park. Fall is one of the loveliest times to experience the park, with colorful landscapes and prime wildlife-watching opportunities.

Where to stay: Crooked Creek Guest Ranch, Twin Pines Lodge and Cabins, Black Bear Inn

What to do: Visit Boysen State Park, enjoy lunch at the Boysen Marina, float the Wind River with Big Wind River Float Trips & Fly Fishing

Tia Troy

Lightning Bug Public Relations

+1 406-529-8314

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram