Jordan, Syria, Lebanon get hit by 4.8 magnitude earthquake

(MENAFN) On Monday night, a 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck the border regions of Jordan and Syria, with its tremors also felt across Lebanon, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The earthquake, initially reported with a magnitude of 5.46, was revised to 4.8 shortly after the initial reports. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers and had its epicenter near the Syrian city of Hama.



In Hama, Major General Hussein Jumaa reported to state that the quake did not cause injuries or significant damage in the city itself. However, the earthquake’s impact was widely felt across Syria. In the northern city of Azaz, residents experienced unsettling memories of the devastating 2023 earthquake, which had a profound impact on northern Syria and neighboring Turkey, resulting in thousands of fatalities and extensive destruction.



The Syrian civil defense officials operating in opposition-held areas of the war-torn country reported that they had not yet received any notifications of damage or casualties related to this latest tremor. Despite the earthquake's moderate magnitude, it has exacerbated concerns among local populations who are already coping with the aftermath of previous natural disasters and ongoing conflicts. The tremor’s psychological impact and potential disruption underscore the region's vulnerability to seismic activity, adding to the challenges faced by the communities in the affected areas.

MENAFN13082024000045015687ID1108549035