Alliant Prioritizes Data Expertise With New Executive Sales Hires

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New additions to the executive sales team punctuate Alliant's emphasis on a data-centric consultative approach to customers.

- JoAnne Monfradi Dunn, President and CEO of AlliantBREWSTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alliant , the leading data-driven audience company, has hired David Gaudreau and Amy Lyons , both of whom will serve as Vice Presidents of Strategic Accounts. Boasting significant experience within the data-driven marketing space, Lyons and Gaudreau will be leading Alliant's direct sales efforts and focusing on growing the business through strategic consumer brand accounts.“At Alliant, sales is more than just acquiring new accounts. It's about becoming a strategic, trusted partner to our clients, helping them to transform and fuel their data-driven initiatives in a sustainable way,” said JoAnne Monfradi Dunn, President and CEO of Alliant.“We are thrilled to have David and Amy join our Strategic Accounts Sales team, where they will spearhead new business efforts and partnerships across key verticals, positioning Alliant for continuous growth ahead. They each have a unique approach, but both have the data expertise needed to establish true partnerships with brands.”Gaudreau has an impressive 20+ year track record of working closely with consumer brands to develop strategic audience solutions. Prior to Alliant, Gaudreau held sales leadership positions at Data Axle, Boardroom Inc., and most recently North American Media.Most recently, Lyons served as Senior Client Partner, D1 Partner Development, at Oracle, where her deep knowledge of leveraging first-party data helped drive customer acquisition efforts for clients across a range of industry verticals. For over 20 years, Lyons has worked across a variety of publishing, catalog, retail, continuity/membership, customer services, and not-for-profit/fundraising marketing organizations.About AlliantAlliant is trusted by thousands of brands and agencies as an independent partner bringing a human element to modern data solutions. The Alliant DataHub - built on billions of consumer transactions, an expansive identity map, advanced data science, and high-performance technology - enables marketers to execute omnichannel campaigns with responsive consumers at the center. Data security and privacy have been core values since day one, and Alliant continually validates people, processes, and data through meaningful certifications such as SOC2, IAB Tech Lab Data Transparency, NQI certification from Neutronian, and quarterly quality scoring with Truthset.

Rich Cherecwich

WIT Strategy

+1 774-254-0952

email us here