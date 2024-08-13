Umortgage Earns #88 Ranking On Prestigious 2024 Inc 5000 For America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Inc. has announced that UMortgage is ranked the 3rd fastest-growing private company in Pennsylvania on the 2024 5000 . This list recognizes the most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses in the U.S. in the last 4 years.

On the list of 5,000 growing companies, UMortgage

placed #4 in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington region, #11 in services, and #88 overall. It is also recognized as the fastest-growing mortgage company in America.

"It's an honor to be named alongside our country's leading companies on the Inc. 5000," stated Anthony Casa, UMortgage President & CEO. "We've grown rapidly in a shrinking market and this award truly exemplifies the hard work, team-first mentality, and leadership that have helped us scale exponentially."

In 2023, UMortgage marked its third consecutive year of +100% year-over-year growth in funded units and loan volume, with a 4,741% increase in revenue from 2020 to 2023. It recorded two record funding months in April and May , a quarterly record $700 million in loan volume in Q2 , and is on track for more than $3 billion in 2024 loan volume.

Its growth in 2024 can be tied to strategic additions to its executive leadership team. Patton Gade, National Director of Military Lending and Scotsman Guide #1 VA Originator , Andrew Chavez, National Director of Sales Development , and Jimmy Hobson, National Sales Leader , have collaborated to provide daily coaching opportunities to UMortgage LOs that help them better serve their clients with greater knowledge and innovative sales strategies.

UMortgage's leadership has received several accolades this year. Anthony Casa was named on the 2024 Titan 100 list and received a 2024 Inman Best of Finance award . Corie Meredith, VP of Marketing, was named a 2024 MPA Elite Woman , Mike Farah, Director of Sales Operations, a 2024 HousingWire Insider , and Kyle Koller, Branch Manager a 2024 HousingWire Rising Star .

"As we look ahead, UMortgage is developing and rolling out AI enhancements that will streamline our sales processes and enable our LOs to connect with more prospective clients," continued Casa. "We've laid a solid foundation and with the market improving, the best is yet to come."

About UMortgage:

UMortgage is a national mortgage lender dedicated to creating life-changing opportunities through homeownership. With Loan Officers licensed nationwide, a wide range of lenders, and a streamlined homebuying process, UMortgage offers a modern mortgage experience for all homebuyers.

