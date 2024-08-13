Trawick International Introduces Industry-First Travel Insurance Plan With Embedded CFAR Coverage

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trawick International , an industry-leading international insurance company, today announced the launch of Safe Travels AnyReason, a new insurance plan that includes trip cancellation coverage with embedded Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) benefits-an first.



Safe Travels AnyReason from Trawick International is the first plan in the to include CFAR coverage without any additional fees, providing travelers with unparalleled cancellation coverage. This groundbreaking plan offers CFAR coverage with 75% reimbursement of prepaid, nonrefundable trip costs if a traveler cancels for any unlisted reason.

In addition to CFAR coverage, the plan also provides 100% reimbursement for cancellation or trip interruption due to a covered reason and $15,000 in primary medical care coverage. For those seeking even more comprehensive protection, $50,000 in primary medical coverage can be added for a minimal fee.

Bailey Foster, Senior Vice President of Travel Insurance, Trawick International, commented,“Travelers are increasingly seeking protection for their trips, looking for more benefits and flexibility at a reasonable cost. Safe Travels AnyReason meets these needs and more, offering comprehensive coverage that is only available from Trawick International.”

Daryl Trawick, President and CEO, Trawick International added,“Safe Travels AnyReason is not just an addition to our portfolio; it reflects Trawick International's dedication to understanding and anticipating the needs of modern travelers. By embedding CFAR coverage into our plan, we set a new standard in the industry and ensure our customers have the best possible protection for their travel plans.”

Those interested in learning more about Safe Travels AnyReason or other trip cancellation plans from Trawick International should visit the company's website, trawickinternational.com .

About Trawick International

Trawick International has been a leading provider of international insurance, administration, and assistance services for more than 25 years. The company offers a full suite of innovative products and services designed to support today's globally mobile population. For more, visit .

