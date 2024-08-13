Egypt Condemns Israeli Ministers Attack Of Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 13 (KUNA) -- Egypt condemned on Tuesday the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by two extremist Israeli ministers and members of the Knesset and forbidding Palestinians to enter the mosque.

Egypt stressed in a statement issued by the of Foreign Affairs that these provocative actions represent a violation of international law and the existing historical and situation.

The statement stressed the need for the international community to play an active role in confronting these violations that aim to inflame feelings and thwart efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.

Egypt's commitment to reach a comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and the restoration of all the legitimate and inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, it added. (end)

