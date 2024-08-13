Kerala HC Gives Nod To Release Hema Commission Report On Working Condition Of Women In Malayalam Film Industry

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Kerala High Court denied a petition to halt the release of the Justice Hema Commission report, citing privacy concerns. The court had previously sought responses from the state and the Right to Information Commission before considering a stay on July 24 but ultimately decided not to delay the report's release.

Film producer Sajimon Parayil petitioned the High Court to block the release of the Justice Hema Commission report, citing concerns that it would infringe on the privacy of individuals in the film industry and potentially put at risk those who provided information about the industry.

The report is expected to be made public after a week, despite concerns that it is one-sided. Justice VG Arun delivered the verdict, paving the way for the report's release.



"For the reasons aforementioned, the writ petition is dismissed. The dates mentioned in the order portion of exhibit P3 [impugned order passed by State Information Commissioner] will stand extended by 1 week from today," said the court.

The Hema Commission report deals with the issues faced by women in the film industry. The court pointed out that Sajimon Parayil's petition has no legal standing and failed to explain how the report would affect him. The petition only claims that releasing the report would affect the film industry, but does not specify how it would impact individuals. The court noted that the Right to Information Commission's order includes directions to protect individual privacy.

The Justice Hema Committee was formed in 2017, following the assault case involving actor Dileep, to investigate sexual harassment and gender inequality in the Malayalam film industry. The committee, comprising Justice Hema, actor Sharada, and former IAS officer KB Vatsala Kumari, submitted its report on December 31, 2019. However, the Kerala government has withheld the report, citing concerns about sensitive information. Journalists have since approached the Right to Information Commission to access the report.

In 2017, the actress was abducted, molested, and blackmailed by a group of men who forced their way into her car and filmed the assault. The incident occurred on February 17, 2017, and lasted for two hours before the perpetrators escaped into a crowded area. There are 10 accused in the case, including actor Dileep, who was arrested and later released on bail. The case remains pending.

The Kerala government was anticipated to release the findings of the Justice Hema Commission report on July 24. The commission examined the difficulties encountered by women in the Malayalam film industry.

