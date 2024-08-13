SANUWAVE Announces Record Quarterly Revenues: Q2 FY2024 Financial Results

Q2 2024 Gross Margin was 73%, vs 74% in Q2 2023

GAAP Operating Income was $2.0 Million

Company Provides Guidance for Revenue Growth of 65-75% for Q3 2024 Versus Q3 2023

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SANUWAVE Health, (the "Company" or "SANUWAVE”) (OTCQB: SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation FDA-approved wound care products, is pleased to provide its results for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Q2 2024 ended June 30, 2024



Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2024, totaled $7.2 million, an increase of 53%, as compared to $4.7 million for the same period of 2023. This growth is within the previous guidance for a 45 – 55% increase.

72 UltraMist® systems were sold in Q2 2024 up from 49 in Q2 2023 and from 43 in Q1 2024.

UltraMist® consumables revenue increased by 67% to $4.7 million (65% of revenues) in Q2 2024, versus $2.8 million for the same quarter last year. UltraMIST systems and consumables remained the primary revenue growth driver and continued to represent in excess of 95% of SANUWAVE's overall revenues in Q2 2024.

Gross margin as a percentage of revenue amounted to 73% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, versus 74% for the same period last year, despite some additional costs from standing up new contract manufacturers.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, operating income totaled $2.0 million, an improvement of $1.1 million compared to Q2 2023 as a result of the Company's continued efforts to drive profitable growth and manage expenses.

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $6.6 million, driven predominantly by the change in the fair value of derivative liabilities and the extinguishment of debt. This compares to a net loss of $7.3 million in the second quarter of 2023. Net income year to date was $2.2 million versus a net loss of $20.4 million in the first half of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA [1] for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was $1.5 million versus an Adjusted EBITDA of $171 thousand for the same period last year, an improvement of $1.3 million. Year to date Adjusted EBITDA was $1.4 million versus a loss of $1.6 million in the first 6 months of the prior year.

“The second quarter mirrored the first with 53% revenue growth year-over-year, which led to an all-time record quarter despite the typical seasonal slowness of the first half of the year,” said Morgan Frank, CEO. “We're particularly pleased to have achieved both operating and Adjusted EBITDA positivity for the quarter in pursuit of our strategy of rapid, profitable growth. As can be seen from our guidance, we expect our growth rate versus prior year periods to further accelerate in Q3 as we seek to continue to gain traction in our markets, ramp up to serve larger customers, and increase our patient counts. We have continued to hire new salespeople and will continue this trend for the foreseeable future. We continue to aim for 2024 to be the breakout year for SANUWAVE and feel good about our progress so far.”

Financial Outlook

The Company forecasts Q3 2024 revenue to rise 65-57% vs Q3 2023 ($8-8.5 million of revenues) and for gross margin as a percentage of revenue to remain in the mid 70s.

The Company has now achieved stockholder approval for its proposed reverse stock split and anticipates undertaking this process in the near future.

SANUWAVE has also secured 100% participation in its note and warrant exchange offer, which will be triggered by effecting the reverse stock split and result in the exchange of a significant amount of warrants and convertible promissory notes for shares of common stock, simplifying the Company's capital structure.

[1] This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the reconciliations in this release for further information.

About SANUWAVE

SANUWAVE Health is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented, non-invasive and biological response-activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.

SANUWAVE's end-to-end wound care portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates helps restore the body's normal healing processes. SANUWAVE applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, aesthetic/cosmetic, and cardiac/endovascular conditions.

