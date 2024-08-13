Albert M. Carter Joins The Prestigious Recording Academy Amidst A Flourishing International Career

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Albert M. Carter - Recording Academy Class of 2024

Global Innovator Albert M. Carter Achieves Milestone Induction into the Recording Academy

- Albert M. CarterDUBAI, UAE, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant milestone that underscores his impact on the global music scene, Albert M. Carter , a visionary music entrepreneur, author, and educator based in Dubai, has been officially inducted into the Recording Academy, Class of 2024. This honor arrives as Carter celebrates surpassing 804 million verified streams, a testament to his influential presence in the music industry across key global markets including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), United Kingdom (UK), the United States of America (USA), and Saudi Arabia (KSA).Albert M. Carter's journey in the music industry is one of relentless innovation and passionate advocacy for artists. With a career that bridges the gap between the Middle East and the United States, Carter has cultivated a unique platform that supports and empowers artists through various entrepreneurial ventures such as AudioSwim , Emirates Music Summit, and Hip Hop University.“This induction into the Recording Academy is not just a personal milestone but a moment of pride for all the artists and teams I've worked with across the globe,” said Carter.“It's a validation of our collective efforts to create meaningful, impactful music that resonates across different cultures and markets.”Further solidifying his influence in the music world, earlier this year Albert M. Carter secured a distribution deal with Empire, one of the leading independent labels and distributors. This partnership is set to enhance the global reach of the artists under his mentorship, providing a broader platform for their music and an increased presence in international markets.Albert's career in music and education has not only seen him pioneer new paths for artists but also actively contribute to the cultural exchange between the Western and Middle Eastern music industries. His work extends beyond business, touching on educational initiatives and cross-cultural collaborations that enrich the global music landscape.This recognition by the Recording Academy, known for its Grammy Awards, highlights Carter's contributions to the music industry and his role in shaping its future. His inclusion in the academy is particularly significant given his base in Dubai, a city that has become a vibrant hub for music and culture under his influence.As he joins the ranks of the world's most esteemed music professionals, Albert M. Carter is poised to continue his mission of fostering talent and innovation in the music industry.About Albert M. Carter:Albert M. Carter is a music entrepreneur, author, podcaster, and international educator with a profound influence in both the Middle East and the United States. He is the co-founder of Hip Hop University, Emirates Music Summit, and AudioSwim. Carter's work focuses on empowering artists through innovative solutions and platforms that promote artistic growth and global recognition.For media inquiries, please contact:

Albert M. Carter

AudioSwim

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok