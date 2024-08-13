Gilavar Photo Club Launches Photo Project Related To Mine Victims
Gilavar Photo Club continues the implementation of the photo
project "Culmination point of danger" regarding landmine victims,
Azernews reports.
The main goal of the project is to educate society about the
danger of landmines, to insure people against mine incidents, and
to convey a message to society and the whole world.
The project is implemented in the country's regions where mine
incidents occur the most and in former frontline areas.
The filming crew of the project visits those regions and
villages, meetings are held with people affected by mine explosions
in different periods. Professional photographers record their
situations through photos, bitter life stories are written
down.
In the end, it is planned to prepare an electronic photo book of
the photos taken, organize photo exhibitions in Azerbaijan and
abroad, and prepare educational videos.
The photo project is implemented with the financial support of
the the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations
of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Gilavar Photo Club is one of the winners of the big grant
competition announced by the Agency for 2024 on the topic
"Protection of the rights of missing, captured and hostages, the
threat posed by mines and unexploded ordnance and combating
it".
Founded in 2017, the Gilavar Photo Club aims to discover and
support talented photographers.
2023 marked the fifth anniversary of the photo club that
promotes photography art in the country and beyond its borders.
The club's participants are actively engaged in local and
international photo contests.
Since 2017, the photo club has been a member of the
International Association of Art Photographers.
In 2020, the Gilavar Photo Club became Azerbaijan's official
representative at the association.
