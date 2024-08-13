Gilavar Photo Club Launches Photo Project Related To Mine Victims

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Gilavar Photo Club continues the implementation of the photo project "Culmination point of danger" regarding landmine victims, Azernews reports.

The main goal of the project is to educate society about the danger of landmines, to insure people against mine incidents, and to convey a message to society and the whole world.

The project is implemented in the country's regions where mine incidents occur the most and in former frontline areas.

The filming crew of the project visits those regions and villages, meetings are held with people affected by mine explosions in different periods. Professional photographers record their situations through photos, bitter life stories are written down.

In the end, it is planned to prepare an electronic photo book of the photos taken, organize photo exhibitions in Azerbaijan and abroad, and prepare educational videos.

The photo project is implemented with the financial support of the the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Gilavar Photo Club is one of the winners of the big grant competition announced by the Agency for 2024 on the topic "Protection of the rights of missing, captured and hostages, the threat posed by mines and unexploded ordnance and combating it".

Founded in 2017, the Gilavar Photo Club aims to discover and support talented photographers.

2023 marked the fifth anniversary of the photo club that promotes photography art in the country and beyond its borders.

The club's participants are actively engaged in local and international photo contests.

Since 2017, the photo club has been a member of the International Association of Art Photographers.

In 2020, the Gilavar Photo Club became Azerbaijan's official representative at the association.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr