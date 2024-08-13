Iranian official emphasizes need to support domestic producers to increase exports

(MENAFN) Mehdi Zeyghami, the head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), emphasized the need to support domestic producers and bolster specialized exhibitions to advance non-oil exports. His comments came during a visit to the 24th International Home Appliance Manufacturers Exhibition (HAMEX 2024) in Tehran. Zeyghami's visit, accompanied by key officials including Ahmed Asadian from the Inspection Organization of Iran and Deputy Minister Mohammad-Mehdi Baradaran, underscored the role of such exhibitions in showcasing domestic production capabilities.



Asadian highlighted the importance of international and specialized exhibitions, such as HAMEX 2024, in promoting Iran’s non-oil exports. Baradaran noted that home appliance exports saw an 11 percent increase in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-July 21) compared to the previous year, reflecting the sector’s growth. HAMEX 2024, held at Tehran’s Permanent International Fairgrounds from August 9-13, featured a wide range of home appliances and saw participation from over 300 domestic and foreign companies, including 28 international firms.



The exhibition showcased various products, including cooling and heating systems, audio and video equipment, kitchen appliances, and more. The growth in the home appliance industry has been notable, with Iranian manufacturers capturing a significant market share in products such as refrigerators, washing machines, and TV sets. This growth aligns with the government’s strategy to support domestic production and mitigate the impacts of U.S. sanctions while reducing reliance on oil revenues.



The Iranian government’s focus on enhancing domestic production and export capabilities through specialized events and strategic support reflects a broader effort to strengthen the country’s economic resilience and diversify its sources of revenue.

MENAFN13082024000045015839ID1108548047