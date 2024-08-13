'I Love You...', Janhvi Kapoor Shares Childhood Photo With Sridevi On Mother's Birth Anniversary [PICTURES]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Although Sridevi is no longer with us, her family is commemorating her birthday today. Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor have taken to social to share heartfelt tributes to her. Janhvi posted a childhood photo of herself with Sridevi, expressing her birthday wishes. The touching tribute quickly gained widespread attention, with fans reacting warmly. Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram features images of her with her mother and traditional photos from a temple. In her caption, Janhvi conveyed her deep affection for Sridevi, marking her special day.

On the occasion of Sridevi's 61st birthday, her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor have also paid their respects. Boney shared a modified image of Sridevi from her film English Vinglish, along with a loving birthday message.

Sridevi, who was born in 1963, began her acting career at the young age of four with the Tamil film Kandhan Karunai. Her Bollywood debut came in 1979 with Solva Saawan, but she gained widespread fame with the 1983 film Himmatwala.

Her illustrious career included notable films such as Chandni, Mr India, Nagina, Sadma, ChaalBaaz, Laadla, Lamhe, Khuda Gawah, and Karma. Her exceptional contribution to Indian cinema earned her the Padma Shri award.

Sridevi's last film role was in Mom, which garnered her a posthumous National Film Award for Best Actress. She married producer Boney Kapoor on June 2, 1996, and they had two daughters: Janhvi Kapoor in 1997 and Khushi Kapoor in 2000.

Janhvi Kapoor is currently featured in Ulajh, a film that has not performed well at the box office since its release on August 2. She is also preparing for her next film, Devara, alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.