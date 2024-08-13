Agave Health Introduces Groundbreaking ADHD Evaluation And Diagnosis Service For Adults

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Agave launches ADHD evaluation and diagnosis service for adults

Agave Health, a leading provider in behavioral care for adults and families with ADHD, announces launch of ADHD Evaluation and Diagnosis service for adults.

- Dr. David Sitt, Clinical Director of Agave HealthNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Agave Health, a leading provider in behavioral care for adults and families with ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder), is proud to announce the launch of its innovative ADHD Evaluation and Diagnosis service for adults. This new offering marks a significant advancement in accessible and comprehensive care for individuals grappling with ADHD across the United States.Despite growing awareness, there remains a significant gap in adult ADHD diagnosis and treatment. Less than 10% of primary care physicians feel confident diagnosing adult ADHD, leading to many cases going unrecognized. Women are particularly affected, with approximately 75% going undiagnosed due to inattentive symptoms often mistaken for anxiety or depression. This highlights the need for a more nuanced and informed diagnostic approach.​Agave Health's new service directly addresses these challenges by providing a streamlined, accessible, and comprehensive evaluation and diagnosis process. By offering next-day appointments with specialized licensed providers and utilizing evidence-based diagnostic tools, Agave Health ensures that adults can receive accurate diagnoses and begin effective treatment plans without unnecessary delays.Accompanying this milestone, Agave Health is releasing a comprehensive white paper that outlines the scientific foundation behind their evaluation and diagnosis process. The white paper, authored by Agave Health's clinical leadership team, details the research and methodologies underpinning their approach, emphasizing the rigorous, evidence-based techniques used to ensure accurate diagnosis and identification of comorbid conditions."At Agave Health, we observe the tremendous inaccessibility to diagnosis and care of adult ADHD and are committed to breaking down barriers to effective treatment," said Ori Fruhauf, Co-Founder and CEO of Agave Health. "Our new service not only finally makes the evaluation and diagnosis process for adults accessible, but also ensures they receive personalized, evidence-based care from our own network of specialized providers upon the evaluation's completion."Agave Health's new service offers next-day appointments with their own specialized licensed providers, drastically improving access to care. By reducing the typical wait time for a diagnosis from several months to just days, Agave Health is making high-quality ADHD care accessible to all. Additionally, the cost of diagnosis is significantly reduced from several thousands of dollars required elsewhere to as little as a few hundred dollars.The service includes live video consultations with licensed ADHD specialists, blending well with the ongoing support from ADHD Coaches, and access to a supportive community and self-help tools, integrated in Agave Health's treatment offering."We are excited to empower adults with ADHD to lead more fulfilling lives by providing them with timely and effective care," added Dr. David Sitt, Clinical Director of Agave Health. "Our mission is to make comprehensive ADHD care accessible, affordable, and convenient, starting by giving them access to a reliable evaluation process."The new ADHD Evaluation and Diagnosis service is being launched in Florida, Pennsylvania, Iowa and Wisconsin, with plans for nationwide deployment in the coming months.For more information about Agave Health and its new ADHD Evaluation and Diagnosis service, or to join the waitlist for the new service, visit .About Agave Health:Agave Health is dedicated to transforming ADHD care through innovative behavioral health solutions. By combining advanced technology with specialized clinical expertise, Agave Health provides personalized care that empowers individuals with ADHD to thrive.

Eve Mamane

Agave Health

+1 551-302-1794

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn