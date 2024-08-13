Asia-Pacific To Grab The Lion's Share In The Surgical Scrub Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Asia-Pacific is home to more than half of the world's population, and comprises India and China the world's largest populated countries. The relatively lower as compared to other developed regions is surging the prevalence of several diseases. To address the situation, the of countries like China, India, Thailand, Singapore is investing and building healthcare infrastructure, which is driving the growth of the surgical scrubs market.

Asia-Pacific is witnessing continuous infrastructural development and activities. Due to a lack of advanced safety systems, there are a lot of accidents occurring at the construction sites. More than a million people die from occupational accidents or work-related diseases in the region. Governments and employers are increasing efforts to curb the incident rate of the accidents and diseases in the workplace. Thus, rising number of accidents is contributing to the number of surgeries, further driving the market growth.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak has led to several implications in the global supply chain and halt in manufacturing operations. The pandemic has adversely affected various global sectors, such as consumer goods, electronics, and textiles, among others. The rising number of coronavirus cases across the globe has stressed the healthcare sector of various countries. The nature of the spread of the pandemic has resulted in higher demand for sanitizers and alcohol-based solutions to prevent further spread.

The compact hospitals are prone to the higher spread of hospital infected diseases, which is further surging the demand for surgical scrubs. Key market players are channelizing efforts to increase the production capacities to meet the global demand during these unprecedented times.



The surgical scrub market is expected to grow with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period on account of rising awareness regarding the hygiene standards in the operative rooms and continuous product innovations

The hospital segment dominates the surgical scrub market as it is the largest consumer for surgical scrubs. Increasing number of private hospitals and surging government initiatives to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure drives the demand for surgical scrubs

The alcohol-based surgical scrub holds the highest market share as they are the most effective antimicrobials for preoperative surgical preparation

Asia-Pacific dominates the surgical scrub market owing to the rising number of surgeries and increasing government investments in the improvement of the healthcare infrastructure



3M Company

Ecolab Inc.

Becton

Dickinson and Company

(BD)

STERIS plc

Becta Laboratories

Faith Micro Solutions

BODE Chemie GmbH

(Paul Hartmann AG)

GOJO Industries, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser



Surgical Scrub Market: Segmentation

By Type



Gel

Bar

Foam

Wipe

Aerosol Foam



By End-User



Hospitals

Clinics

Laboratories



By Content



Alcohol-Based

Non-Alcohol-Based



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle-East and Africa





