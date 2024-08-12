U.S. Dollar Falls Below R$5.50 Amid Rate Hike Expectations In Brazil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As the trading day closed, the U.S. dollar witnessed its fifth consecutive session decline, settling under the R$5.50 mark.



This continued the previous week's trend of against the Brazilian real. Investors displayed caution ahead of U.S. inflation data and anticipated an interest rate hike in Brazil.



The dollar dipped below the R$5.50 support level to reach its lowest in nearly a month, standing at R$5.483 on July 17th.



Meanwhile, in contrast to other Latin American currencies like the Mexican and Chilean pesos, the dollar gained strength internationally.



Today, the commercial dollar fell by 0.34%, quoted at R$5.495 for buying and R$5.496 for selling. On the B3, Brazil's stock exchange , the future dollar contract for the nearest expiration dropped by 0.20%, landing at 5512 points.







Last Friday, the spot dollar ended the day down by 1.05%, priced at R$5.515. Over the past business week, it has accumulated a decrease of 4.23%.



In addition, the week was marked by significant volatility in global markets, affecting Brazilian trade. Fears of a potential U.S. recession spiked the dollar to R$5.86 at one point last Monday.



However, newly released U.S. economic data tempered these recession fears. This prompted investors to return to high-risk assets, including emerging market currencies like the real.



The weakening of the yen against the dollar in previous sessions also played a role in strengthening emerging market currencies.



This shift interrupted the unwinding of carry trade operations. Investors had borrowed in low-interest countries like Japan and invested in higher-interest ones like Brazil, which had been pressuring emerging market currencies.

Market Movements and Economic Indicators

In Japan, the Obon festival from August 13th to 16th is expected to pause these carry trade unwinds, potentially benefiting the real.



In addition, investors are now watching for new U.S. consumer inflation data and its implications for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.



Economists anticipate the consumer price index to rise by 0.2% month-on-month, rebounding from a 0.1% decrease the previous month, with a yearly projection of a 3% increase.



In Brazil, remarks by the director of monetary policy at the Central Bank, Gabriel Galípolo, have drawn attention.



Speaking at an event, Galípolo hinted at the possibility of an interest rate hike, stirring the futures market to price in greater chances of a rate increase.



The future interest rate for January 2025 was recalibrated. This adjustment reflects a heightened probability that the Selic rate, currently at 10.50% annually, might indeed rise in September.



This downward trend in the dollar, amid internal speculations and global economic signals, highlights the interconnected nature of financial markets. It also underscores the pivotal role of monetary policy signals in shaping currency valuations.

