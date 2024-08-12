Global Healthcare Barcode Reader Market Size To Worth USD 925.4 Million By 2033 | CAGR Of 10.47%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Healthcare Barcode Reader Size Was Valued at USD 341.8 Million in 2023 and the Worldwide Healthcare Barcode Reader Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 925.4 Million by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: Datalogic S.p.A, Zebra Technologies Corp, General Data Company Inc, Copyright CodeCorp, Unipro Tech Solution, Wasp Barcode Technologies, Newland Auto-ID Tech, Dynamsoft Barcode Reader, BARCODE TECHNOLOGIES LTD, GE HealthCare, NXGN Management LLC, RMS Omega, Peak Technologies, Omron Corporation, Others Key Vendors.

New York, United States , Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Healthcare Barcode Reader Market Size is to Grow from USD 341.8 Million in 2023 to USD 925.4 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.47% during the projected period.









A barcode reader is a tool used to scan barcodes and send the information to a computer in a hospital or healthcare setting, providing access to important data. The growing use of technology and trends that reduce data errors have contributed to the increased adoption of barcode readers in healthcare. These affordable devices help cut down on mistakes, and as digitalization and advanced technologies become more widespread, the demand for healthcare barcode readers is expected to grow. A wireless barcode reader improves convenience and ease of use, particularly in healthcare settings. Unlike wired scanners, which require physical connections, wireless readers use Bluetooth or Wi-Fi to communicate, allowing users to scan products directly without having to move bulky objects to the scanner. The market for healthcare barcode readers is expanding as new advancements in wireless technology continue to improve these devices. However, not all barcodes are secure. Cybercriminals can craft fake barcodes, and if someone scans one, it might give the hacker access to their device.

Browse key industry insights spread across 230 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Healthcare Barcode Reader Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Type (1D, 2D), By Product Type (Mobile Barcode Reader and Fixed Barcode Reader), By Connectivity (Wired, Wireless), By Applications (Patient Monitoring, Drug Dispensing, Surgical, Access Tracking), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The 2D segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global healthcare barcode reader market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of type, the global healthcare barcode reader market is divided into 1D and 2D. Among these, the 2D segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global healthcare barcode reader market during the projected timeframe. A 2D barcode scanner can retrieve information such as website links, binary data, locations, and images. In healthcare, these scanners are essential because they help track detailed product information for even the smallest items, which is crucial for managing inventory and compliance.

The fixed barcode reader segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global healthcare barcode reader market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of product type, the global healthcare barcode reader market is divided into mobile barcode readers and fixed barcode readers. Among these, the fixed barcode reader segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global healthcare barcode reader market during the projected timeframe. The healthcare barcode reader market is expanding due to the growing use of fixed barcode readers in pharmacies for tracking medication dispensing and the flexibility offered by wired barcode scanners.

The wired segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global healthcare barcode reader market during the estimated period.

On the basis of connectivity, the global healthcare barcode reader market is divided into wired and wireless. Among these, the wired segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global healthcare barcode reader market during the estimated period. The healthcare barcode reader market is growing because fast and accurate barcode scanning enhances efficiency. Additionally, wired barcode scanners are popular because they don't have battery issues, ensuring reliable and continuous performance.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global healthcare barcode reader market over the forecast period .

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global healthcare barcode reader market over the forecast period. In North America, especially in the United States and Canada, there is a strong focuses on technological innovation in healthcare. The region prioritizes adopting cutting-edge technologies to meet regulatory requirements, enhance patient care, and increase operational efficiency.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global healthcare barcode reader market during the projected timeframe. China, India, and Japan are key contributors to the healthcare barcode reader market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Europe is expected to hold a significant share of the global healthcare barcode reader market over the forecast period. Europe, with countries such as Italy and France, is at the forefront of adopting GS1 global standards for medicine distribution.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global healthcare barcode reader market include Datalogic S.p.A, Zebra Technologies Corp, General Data Company Inc, Copyright CodeCorp, Unipro Tech Solution, Wasp Barcode Technologies, Newland Auto-ID Tech, Dynamsoft Barcode Reader, BARCODETECHNOLOGIES LTD, GE HealthCare, NXGN Management LLC, RMS Omega, Peak Technologies, Omron Corporation, and other key vendors.

Recent Developments

In November 2023, An emerging line of in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products for the healthcare business was launched by Newland EMEA, a major player in the AIDC market. The biggest trade exhibition for the medical sector, MEDICA, will feature these cutting-edge gadgets in Dusseldorf.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global healthcare barcode reader market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Healthcare Barcode Reader Market, By Type



1D 2D

Global Healthcare Barcode Reader Market, By Product Type



Fixed Barcode Reader Mobile Barcode Reader

Global Healthcare Barcode Reader Market, By Connectivity



Wired Wireless

Global Healthcare Barcode Reader Market, By Application



Patient Monitoring

Drug Dispensing

Surgical Access Tracking

Global Healthcare Barcode Reader Market, By Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

