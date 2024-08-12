Indian Navy To Adopt Second Nuclear Missile Submarine
The Indian Navy is ready to commission the second nuclear
submarine with ballistic missiles (SSBMS),
Azernews reports.
"The second Indian nuclear missile submarine Arighat is fully
ready to enter service with the Navy after long-term tests. The
start of its operation is planned in one to two months, " the
interlocutors of the publication said. "The new SSB will replenish
India's naval nuclear deterrence forces, which have included the
Arihant, the first domestic nuclear-powered missile ship of the
same type as Arighat, since 2018."
The first two Indian SSBMS are armed with K-15 Sagarika
ballistic missiles with a range of 750 km. After completion of
construction in 2025, the Navy will receive a third nuclear missile
submarine with missiles with a range of 3.5 thousand km.
According to The Times of India, in 2026, India plans to lease
an improved Akula-type nuclear torpedo submarine from Russia by a
$3 billion deal signed in March 2019.
