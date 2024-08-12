Education Minister Offers Condolences Over Demise Of Sheikh Salem

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- of Education and Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Adel Al-Adwani has extended, on Monday, heartfelt condolences to the leadership of Kuwait on the passing away of Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, chief of the Kuwait National Guard.

In a statement, of Education conveyed Al-Adwani prayers for Sheikh Salem Al-Ali and his sincere sympathies with His Highness the Amir, Supreme Commander of the Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and the entire Al-Sabah family.

Minister Al-Adwani extended his condolences to His Highness Premier sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Al-Adwani prayed to Allah Almighty to cover the deceased with the abundance of His mercy and to dwell him in paradise, and grant his family with patience and solace. (end)

