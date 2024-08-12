Education Minister Offers Condolences Over Demise Of Sheikh Salem
8/12/2024 7:20:20 PM
KUWAIT, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- Minister of Education and Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Adel Al-Adwani has extended, on Monday, heartfelt condolences to the Political leadership of Kuwait on the passing away of His Highness sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, chief of the Kuwait National Guard.
In a statement, Ministry of Education conveyed Al-Adwani prayers for Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah and his sincere sympathies with His Highness the Amir, Supreme Commander of the armed forces Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and the entire Al-Sabah family.
Minister Al-Adwani extended his condolences to His Highness Premier sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
Al-Adwani prayed to Allah Almighty to cover the deceased with the abundance of His mercy and to dwell him in paradise, and grant his family with patience and solace. (end)
