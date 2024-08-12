Innovative Health Care-Focused High School Launched By Memorial Hermann And Aldine ISD Welcomes First Class Of Students Today

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Students in the inaugural class of the Education and Leadership (HEAL) High School

start school today, marking the first step in their journey to rewarding careers in health care.



A student enters HEAL High School on the first day of school.

Continue Reading

HEAL High School

is a partnership between Memorial Hermann Health System and Aldine Independent School District (ISD), which is supported by a $31 million initial gift from Bloomberg Philanthropies to Memorial Hermann Foundation. The gift is one of just 10 nationwide that was given earlier this year to bridge the health care and education systems and provide a meaningful educational pathway to prepare students for health care jobs with family-sustaining wages after graduation from a specially designed, career-technical education (CTE) high school.



"We are excited to open our doors today and officially welcome the first class of HEAL High School," said Dr. David L. Callender, President and CEO of Memorial Hermann Health System. "Through our partnership with Aldine ISD, students in our region will receive a first-class, hands-on educational experience in health care that will help them secure meaningful, well-paying employment following graduation. This first-of-its-kind initiative is also helping address the gap in critical health care talent needs that exist today for nurses, technicians and more."



HEAL High School's curriculum combines academic rigor with firsthand learning to integrate health care career knowledge with job training. In ninth and 10th grades, students will participate in job-shadowing and practice their skills in simulation labs. Starting in the 11th grade, students will have access to paid health care internships, professional mentoring and other work-based learning experiences. Well-rounded, co-curricular programs including arts, physical education, and affinity group activities will also be offered to students. The curriculum is enhanced with off-campus and extracurricular experiences such as Memorial Hermann's Summer Infusion Program, which includes tours of hospital facilities and Memorial Hermann Life Flight®

operations along with first aid training.

"This is an incredibly special day for the Aldine ISD community as we launch the HEAL program at Nimitz High School," said Dr. LaTonya M. Goffney, Superintendent of Aldine ISD. "Our mission as a district is to provide a rigorous and enriching educational experience that prepares every student for success in college, career, and life. This partnership with Memorial Hermann, made possible by Bloomberg Philanthropies, represents a powerful bridge between health and education systems, inspiring young people to pursue careers they might otherwise not have considered. Through this initiative, we are equipping our students with the real-world skills and foundational knowledge needed to turn that inspiration into reality, ensuring they thrive in their academic and career pursuits. I am excited to partner with Memorial Hermann and demonstrate what is possible in a visionary partnership."

Students choose from five career pathways: nursing, physical and occupational rehabilitation, medical imaging, pharmacy, or non-clinical medical administration. Each pathway provides a high-quality, well-rounded high school experience for students in the community, preparing graduates to transition directly into high-demand health care jobs.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Media Hotline – 713-984-6804

SOURCE Memorial Hermann Health System