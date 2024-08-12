Rumble Cloud Partners With The Miami Dolphins And Hard Rock Stadium

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agreement Marks Major Milestone for Rumble Cloud by Onboarding One of the NFL's Premier Franchises.

LONGBOAT KEY, FL, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video-sharing and cloud services provider (NASDAQ: RUM ), announced today a partnership with the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock to leverage infrastructure services from Rumble Cloud.

As Chris Pavlovski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rumble, commented,“I am thrilled that one of the NFL's premier franchises, the Miami Dolphins, is adding Rumble Cloud to its infrastructure. Onboarding such an established client to our platform is extremely validating as we continue to scale. We look forward to seeing their business operations exponentially grow and innovate with our cost-effective, high-performing cloud services.”

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble's mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit corp.rumble.com .

Contact: ...

ABOUT MIAMI DOLPHINS

The Miami Dolphins, owned by Chairman of the Board & Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross, are the oldest major-league professional sports franchise in the state of Florida, having joined the NFL as part of the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The organization has played in five Super Bowls, winning championships following the 1972 (VII) and 1973 (VIII) seasons. The franchise also has won five conference championships and 13 division championships. The Dolphins play home games at Hard Rock Stadium and train at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens. For more information, visit .