MONEY LAUNDERING CASES INVOLVING CRYPTOCURRENCY: New Resource By Money Laundering Defense Lawyer John Helms Now Online.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Money Laundering Defense Lawyer John Helms Explains Money Laundering Cases Involving Cryptocurrency: An Overview and How to Defend Them.

Dallas, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal criminal cases involving money laundering and cryptocurrency have surged in recent years, as sophisticated criminals exploit digital currencies to obscure illicit activities. In response to this trend, Federal Cryptocurrency Money Laundering Defense Lawyer John Helms has published an insightful article titled "Money Laundering Cases Involving Cryptocurrency: An Overview and How to Defend Them. "

Understanding Money Laundering and Cryptocurrency

Money laundering involves "cleaning" money obtained through illegal activities to make it appear legitimate. With the advent of cryptocurrency, criminals have found new methods to launder money, utilizing the decentralized and encrypted nature of digital currencies to their advantage.

John Helms explains, "Cryptocurrency presents unique challenges in tracing illicit transactions, but it also leaves an electronic trail on the blockchain. This duality requires advanced legal strategies to defend against money laundering charges."

Advanced Money Laundering Techniques

The article delves into sophisticated money laundering techniques involving cryptocurrency, including:



Mixers: Services that obfuscate transaction origins by jumbling funds from multiple users.

Chain Hopping: Converting funds across different cryptocurrencies to disrupt tracking efforts. Nested Services: Utilizing intermediaries to disguise the source of dirty funds.

Case Studies of Cryptocurrency Money Laundering Prosecutions

The article features recent high-profile cases, such as:



ChipMixer: A dark web Bitcoin mixing service aiding various criminal activities.

Bitcoin Fog: A mixer linked to darknet marketplaces and illicit transactions. The Lazarus Group: North Korean hackers using nested services to fund weapons programs.

Defending Against Cryptocurrency Money Laundering Charges

Defending against these charges requires deep knowledge of both cryptocurrency and money laundering laws. Helms emphasizes, "It's crucial to demonstrate that the accused did not knowingly engage in illegal activities. The complexity of these cases demands an experienced defense lawyer capable of communicating intricate details to jurors."

About John Helms

John Helms is a seasoned federal cryptocurrency money laundering defense lawyer with extensive experience in complex financial crime cases. His expertise in cryptocurrency-related prosecutions makes him a formidable advocate for those facing serious charges.

John Helms has been a criminal defense trial attorney for more than 25 years. While working as a federal criminal prosecutor in the United States Attorney's Office as an (AUSA) for the Northern District of Texas, he had an enviable record of never losing a trial or an appeal.

Read the Full Article

For a comprehensive overview and defense strategies in cryptocurrency money laundering cases, read the full article at:

