Thiruvananthapuram To Host PM Gati Shakti South Zone Workshop On Integrated Infrastructure

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 12 (KNN) A district-level capacity building for the South Zone of the PM Gati Shakti (PMGS) project will be held on August 13, focusing on integrated infrastructure planning. The event will encompass various districts from five southern Indian states.

The workshop is organised by the Logistics Division of the Department for of and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Union of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with the of Kerala.

It will see participation from various key figures including Kerala's Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve, district collectors, and officials from both state departments and central ministries.

This event marks the third in a series of region-specific workshops, emphasising an 'Area Development Approach' for comprehensive and integrated project planning under the national programme.

Representatives from 14 districts across Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana are expected to attend.

The workshop aims to highlight best practices and use cases of PMGS from various ministries and departments, including Roads, Highways and Transport, Shipping and Waterways, Telecom, School Education, and Tribal Affairs.

Discussions will centre on integrating PMGS's geo-spatial technology and Area Development Approach with NITI Aayog's aspirational districts programme.

The event seeks to foster collaboration, enhance planning processes, and ensure effective implementation of existing schemes and programmes, with the ultimate goal of promoting inclusive growth and sustainable development across the region.

Previous workshops in this series were held in Bhopal (Central Zone) and Pune (Western Zone).

