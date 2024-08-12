Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Tie-In Tool For The Natural Gas Industry (CLM-594)X

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

"I wanted to create an improved way of making tie-ins within the pipeline industry," said an inventor, from N E Mcconnelsville, Ohio, "so I invented the JOINT PLANE. My upgraded design would enable this important work to be completed safely and precisely on a consistent basis."

The patent-pending invention provides improved tie-ins on new natural pipeline construction. In doing so, it ensures pipe ends are aligned and joined in a square manner. As a result, it increases safety and efficiency. It also helps avoid second and third-party doubts about natural gas pipe-joining. The invention features a durable and reliable design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for the natural gas industry. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CLM-594, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .



SOURCE InventHelp