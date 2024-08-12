POOPIE SUITS TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SOLEMN TOLLING OF THE BOATS MEMORIAL CEREMONY BY THE USS COD IN CLEVELAND 23 AUG 4PM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Memorial to those who lost their life serving on US Submarines

The Cod - a well preserved WWII Museum Boat

Sub Vets Remember Those Who Paid Their Last Full Measure of Devotion in a Moving and Solemn Ceremony, The Tolling of the Boats

- Frank HoodBEDFORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The authors of the Poopie Suits Series of True Sub Tales ( ) will participate along with hundreds of other US submarine veterans, and civilians alike in the solemn Tolling of the Boats Memorial Ceremony to be held in downtown Cleveland at the site of the WWII submarine museum, the USS Cod (SS-224) on Friday, 23 August, at 4pm.At every monthly meeting of every Base (local unit) of the Submarine Veterans, the boats lost that month are read aloud, along with the number of men lost on that boat, and the date of loss. Then a ships bell rings twice.The Mission of the United States Submarine Veterans, Inc. is to:“perpetuate the memory of our shipmates who gave their lives in the pursuit of their duties while serving their country - that their dedication, deeds, and supreme sacrifice may be a constant source of motivation toward greater accomplishments, and to pledge loyalty and patriotism to the United States of America and its Constitution.”The Tolling of the Boats holds a special place in every sub vet's heart, and it is a moving ceremony to witness.All people in or near Cleveland on Friday 23 August 2024 are invited down to the waterfront at 4pm to themselves give recognition of all the men who have died preserving freedom on the front lines at sea. The boat is moored at the intersection of SR2 and E9th St. Near the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame.The loss of the F-4 on 15 and all its 25 March 1915 with 21 men was the first boat to meet a tragic end.The USS Scorpion (SSN 589) was the last boat to be lost, on or about 27 May 1968 with its crew of 83 men.3,505 men were lost in WWII alone.The Poopie Suits authors will be pier side before the Ceremony, selling their 9 books. All proceeds from book sales during the National Convention will be donated to the USSVI Scholarship Fund.THERE IS A PORT OF NO RETURN,WHERE SHIPS MAY RIDE AT ANCHOR FOR A LITTLE SPACE.AND THEN, SOME STARLESS NIGHT, THE CABLE SLIPS,LEAVING AN EDDY AT THE MOORING PLACE.GULLS, VEER NO LONGER. SAILOR, REST YOUR OAR.NO TANGLED WRECKAGE WILL BE WASHED ASHORE.So come down to see this moving Ceremony, get guided tours of the USS Cod, and buy a book or two for yourself or someone who you know would enjoy true stories, many first hand, from what it was really like to ride in a steel tube designed to sink.We hope to meet you there!

