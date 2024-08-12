NASA To Provide Coverage Of Progress 89 Launch, Space Station Docking

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will provide live launch and docking coverage of a

Roscosmos cargo spacecraft delivering nearly three tons of food, fuel, and supplies to the Expedition 71 crew aboard the International Space Station.

The Progress 86 cargo spacecraft approaches the International Space Station's Poisk module on Dec. 3, 2023, ahead of its docking. Credit: NASA

The unpiloted Progress 89 spacecraft is scheduled to launch at 11:20 p.m. EDT, Wednesday, Aug. 14 (8:20 a.m. Baikonur time, Thursday, Aug. 15), on a Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Live launch coverage will begin at 11 p.m. on NASA+ , NASA Television, the NASA app , YouTube , and the agency's website . Learn how to stream NASA+ through a variety of platforms including social media.

After a two-day in-orbit journey to the station, the spacecraft will autonomously dock to the aft port of the Zvezda service module at 1:56 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 17. NASA's coverage of rendezvous and docking will begin at 1 a.m., on NASA+ , NASA Television, the NASA app , YouTube , and the agency's website .

The spacecraft will remain docked at the station for approximately six months before departing for a re-entry into Earth's atmosphere to dispose of trash loaded by the crew.

The International Space Station is a convergence of science, technology, and human innovation that enables research not possible on Earth. For more than 23 years, NASA has supported a continuous U.S. human presence aboard the orbiting laboratory, through which astronauts have learned to live and work in space for extended periods of time. The space station is a springboard for developing a low Earth economy and NASA's next great leaps in exploration, including missions to the Moon under Artemis and, ultimately, human exploration of Mars.

