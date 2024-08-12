Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Insulated Cover For A Beverage Can (ASP-393)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a new beverage can cover to keep a drink cool and protect it against bugs, dirt, sand and other debris," said one of two inventors, from San Antonio, Texas, "so we invented BOOZIES. Our design also would prevent spills, and it can be used to store items like a credit card, money, and driver's license."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for an insulated beverage can cover. In doing so, it prevents insects and debris from entering the can. It also helps keep the beverage cool, and it enables the user to store and organize personal items. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, sports fans, barbecue enthusiasts, and the general population. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-ASP-393, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

