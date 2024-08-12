Inventhelp Inventor Develops A Charger Accessory For Home Video Game Controllers (AJD-109)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a gamer who plays for hours it is important to be comfortable," said an inventor from

Covington, Ga., "so I invented SNAP PACK. It allows you to play for hours without worrying about dead controllers and having to stay within a wire's length."

The invention provides supplemental power and a means of charging the controller's battery. This would allow an individual to play games for longer periods of time without the risk of the battery dying and eliminates the need to plug the controller into a power source to ensure its functionality. The device is easy to use, provides enhanced maneuverability and well as enhanced convenience and comfort.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-AJD-109, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

