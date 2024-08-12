A Tale Of Love And Intrigue In“For Love Of Kitty: A Regency Romance” By Kathleen Bishop

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Book Cover

The Author Kathleen Judd

TOMAH, WISCONSIN, USA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Step into a world of elegance, mystery, and romance with the release of "For Love of Kitty: A Regency Romance," the captivating by Kathleen Bishop. Set against the backdrop of Regency-era England, this compelling story weaves a rich tapestry of love, danger, and resilience that will enchant readers from beginning to end.About the BookLady Katherine Wellmore, affectionately known as Kitty, is thrust into the perilous world of high society, where secrets lurk behind every curtain. After a tragic incident at a society ball where she was sent a parasol filled with gunpowder for her eighteenth birthday that leaves her maid dead and herself gravely injured. Kitty receives another deadly gift that takes the life of her little sister. Determined to protect her remaining family, Kitty flees to a secluded cottage on a cliff in Cornwall, owned by the enigmatic Richard Trevane, Fifth Earl of Pengarron.Richard, a former spy who spent the Napoleonic War rescuing lost English citizens in France, is intrigued and frustrated by the mysterious young woman living on his property. When he unravels Kitty's tragic past in London, he realizes the danger she faces is tied to treasonous plots that require the expertise of Foreign Office operatives. As Richard and his team work to uncover the truth, they are continually surprised by Kitty's strength and resolve.About the AuthorKathleen Bishop, who writes under her maiden name of Kathleen Judd, brings a wealth of personal experience and rich cultural insights to her writing. Having lived in both Spain and Italy, Kathleen returned to her native UK, where she found solace and inspiration in the local libraries. Her time spent reading library books both inspired and, at times, frustrated her, especially when she encountered stories where the authors lacked a true understanding of England or the nuances of Georgian society.This frustration, however, became a catalyst for Kathleen's own writing journey. Passionate about historical accuracy and vivid storytelling, she chose to write in the genre she loved most-Regency romance.The inspiration for her book came to her in a dream about a prince and a young girl, setting the stage for her captivating stories that resonate with readers who appreciate authenticity and rich, immersive narratives. Kathleen's dedication to her craft and her commitment to bringing the Regency era to life through meticulous research and vibrant characters make her a notable voice in the world of historical romance.Kathleen Bishop recently took part in a Prime Seven Media Spotlight interview with Logan Crawford, where she shared profound insights into her book. Throughout the interview, she provided thoughtful commentary on the themes and concepts that underpin this captivating narrative, thereby deepening the audience's understanding of the book's significance and depth. (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: )In a world where trust is scarce and danger is ever-present, Kitty and Richard must navigate their growing feelings for one another while confronting the secrets that threaten their very lives. "For Love of Kitty" is a poignant story of love blossoming amidst adversity, revealing the profound courage it takes to heal and love again. This book is available for purchase at Amazon, or you may click this link .For the latest updates on the author and to delve deeper into her literary journey, we invite you to explore her website .

