Shakib Al Hasan Committed To Play All Remaining Tests This Year, Says Chief Selector

(MENAFN- IANS) Dhaka, Aug 12 (IANS) Bangladesh chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain said that veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has confirmed his availability for all remaining Tests of the year. Bangladesh are slated to play eight Tests in 2024, starting with a two-match series against Pakistan.

Following the conclusion of the Pakistan tour, Bangladesh are scheduled to play two Tests each against India, South Africa and West Indies respectively.

Previously, the former captain remained sceptical of his participation in the Test series against India and had only made him available for the Pakistan tour.

"Probably at the end of July we talked to Shakib and there were discussions with me regarding his fitness. During the Zimbabwe series, we wanted to understand his short-term plans. We have a busy schedule with eight Test matches by December. He assured us that he would play all the Tests and attend all practice sessions before each series. He is expected to join the team around August 14 or 15," Cricbuzz quoted Ashraf as saying to reporters at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Monday.

The chief selector defended Shakib's selection for the Pakistan series despite playing only four of the eight Tests Bangladesh played in the last two years. Ashraf highlighted the former captain's adjustability to different formats and his reputation as one of the best all-rounders in the world. Moreover, while his teammates have been practising at home, the star all-rounder will join the squad from Canada, where he has been participating in the Global T20 League.

"I haven't received any updates from our medical team regarding his eyes. Globally, Shakib is one of the best all-rounders for the past 25 (15) years and I maintain that opinion. I cannot dare to consider him only as a bowler. The way he has been able to take himself to new heights and his adjustability to different formats and his record against Pakistan are all considered for his inclusion," he said.

"It was important to know whether he will be available in all the practice sessions before series and that was a criterion for selection from our point of view. We were supposed to go (to Pakistan) a bit later. He will probably reach the side on 14th or 15th and practice with the team," Ashraf added.

Amid the political turmoil in the country, Ashraf also raised security concerns regarding players. Shakib is active in politics was a member of the parliament from Awami League banner in the last general election.

The situation in Bangladesh got out of control after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country on August 5 and the parliament was dissolved. Due to the volatile situation, there were speculations whether he could return home after several law-makers from the former ruling party were attacked in the recent past.

"In practice sessions, there are security issues regarding every player or official. That definitely has to be ensured in light of current circumstances because Shakib is a top player in Bangladesh. In terms of selection, we had to think of many things because he is a political person. But his selection was done because of his talent. We have been open regarding his talent and we do that for every player and we will do that in the future if we remain in the selection panel," Ashraf said.

The first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played in Rawalpindi on August 21.