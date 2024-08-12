Sovereign PRO Partner Group Announces In-Person Residency, Citizenship and Private Client Tax Planning Forum in Dubai, UAE

(MENAFN- SOCIATE) Dubai, 12 August, 2024: Sovereign PRO Partner Group is pleased to announce its upcoming In-Person Forum, designed to provide essential insights and strategies for those interested in alternative residency, citizenship and tax planning. The forum will take place on 25th September2024, at The Al Massa Ballroom, The H Hotel, Dubai. People can now register for the free entry event at the official website.

The forum is curated for Emirati and expatriate professionals, investors, individuals, families, business owners, and professional service providers in the UAE and the Middle East who seek to diversify their personal and corporate residency, tax residency, and citizenship portfolios.

Attendees can expect to engage with experienced advisers from Sovereign Group’s international network. These advisers are dedicated to providing comprehensive local and international planning solutions. The event will cover comparative programmes and offer one-to-one consultations with representatives from the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia,the UK, Gibraltar, Cyprus, Malta, Portugal, Mauritius, UAE and the Caribbean.

Ceri Pratley, Head of Residency & Citizenship Service for Sovereign PPG said "Unfortunately, not all options are often presented to the market. This combined with the fact that no two clients’ requirements or objectives are the same, means that planning and implementation must be approached on a holistic, individual basis, not from a perspective that one solution will fit all.

The Forum will provide UAE and wider GCC residents direct access to our network of international offices, experienced local teams and professional service partners and enable them to discuss, identify, develop and implement the most suitable overall strategy for their needs.”





MENAFN12082024004221016254ID1108545012