Tropical storm Maria continues to wreak havoc in northeastern Japan

(MENAFN) Severe tropical storm Maria has continued to wreak havoc in northeastern Japan, causing significant disruptions to transportation and infrastructure on Monday. The storm has intensified the risks of landslides, flooding, strong winds, and high waves in the affected regions.



Since Sunday, Japan Airlines has been forced to cancel over 78 flights, primarily those connecting the northeastern Tohoku province with other parts of the country. This disruption has impacted more than 7,000 passengers, according to a Tokyo-based news agency. Nippon Airways has also reported delays in its flights, adding to the travel woes in the region.



Airlines have issued warnings that further cancellations and delays are possible, particularly for flights to and from northeastern Japan, including the Tohoku province. Travelers are advised to stay informed about potential changes to their flight schedules and plan accordingly.



Additionally, East Japan Railway has indicated that shinkansen bullet trains to Tohoku, Akita, and Yamagata may face suspension or delays due to the storm. East Nippon Expressway Company has also warned that sections of the Tohoku Expressway and the Joban Expressway might be closed through Tuesday as a result of the heavy rainfall. The Japan Meteorological Agency has forecasted up to 150mm of rain in the next 24 hours, with the storm warning remaining in effect until Tuesday.

