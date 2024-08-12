Blu Lapis Media Opens Up Sponsor Packages For Military Appreciation Event In San Diego

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Brett Davis, CEO Blu Lapis SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Blu Lapis Media recently released their available sponsor packages for their annual Military Appreciation Event in San Diego. The event, hosted by Sycuan Casino, honors military veterans that have provided outstanding service to the nation. All honorees will receive an award. The event features musical acts and dinner for all participants.Blu Lapis, San Diego's largest independent media company, hosts multiple events during the year to honor teachers, business leaders, military personnel and people making a difference in their communities. Brett Davis, CEO of Blu Lapis encourages companies to sponsor these events in order to help support recognition for community leaders.Sponsor packages include full dinner at the event, private tables for each sponsor, tickets to the event that include featured performers and VIPs, and much more. VIPs this year include Cobra Kai actor Sean Kanan, 21 time medal winning para athlete Brian "Big Country" Conwell, and author/CEO Kate Monroe. The event will take place on October 15th, 2024.To find out more and to view sponsor pitch deck, contact Brett Davis at ....

