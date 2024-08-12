Copec WIND Ventures Announces 2024 Tailwind Awards Recognizing Startups Expanding Into Latin America

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Copec WIND Ventures today announced the inaugural TailWIND Awards, celebrating trailblazing startups that have successfully expanded into the dynamic Latin American market. The list recognizes VC-backed tech companies that have demonstrated impressive traction in their home countries while also making significant and successful expansions into Latin America.

Latin America presents an opportunity for startups from around the world. With double the population and urbanization equal to the United States, Latin America is experiencing a massive digital and innovation transformation.

Over the last few years, the region has quickly become a vibrant and growing tech ecosystem and has emerged as a growth market for technology companies and start-ups. This is due to high smartphone penetration, a rapidly growing middle class yearning for better mobility, retail, and other sectors experiences, abundant advantages in solar, wind, and hydro resources, and clean energy elements such as copper and lithium.

The TailWIND Awards shine a spotlight on innovative private companies based outside Latin America that have recognized the opportunity and expanded into the region, contributing to its transformation in meaningful ways. They honor these exemplary startups that embody the spirit of innovation and expansion.

The following companies are being recognized for this year's award:



Busbud (Quebec, Canada) – Online Marketplace

Caban Systems (Burlingame, California) – Energy

Cabify (Madrid, Spain) – Mobility

MineSense Technologies (Vancouver, Canada) – Mining

Optibus (Tel Aviv, Israel) – Transportation

PayJoy (San Francisco, California) – Fintech

Turntide Technologies (Sunnyvale, California) – Energy Efficiency Revolut (London, UK) – Fintech

The full report can be viewed here:



Brian Walsh, the Head of Copec WIND Ventures, expressed his enthusiasm about the awards: "We are excited to recognize and celebrate these innovative startups that are making a significant impact in Latin America. Their expansions are not only contributing to the region's digital and economic transformation but also fostering a more sustainable and connected future. The TailWIND Awards are a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit and vision of these companies, and we look forward to seeing their continued growth and success in Latin America."

Started in 2020 and backed by Copec, WIND Ventures aims to invest in start-ups and scale-ups across the world, transforming the energy, mobility, and retail sectors and granting entrepreneurs with 'unfair' access to the rapidly growing Latin America region. The firm has deployed over $110 million in capital and completed three exits to date. It manages 20 active portfolio companies and continues to deliver distinctive value to global founders in partnership with

COPEC S.A. Investments include Ineratec, SOURCE Global, Wallbox, Grabango, and Resonant Link.

For more information about the TailWIND Awards and Copec WIND Ventures, please visit our website at .

About Copec WIND Ventures:

Copec WIND Ventures is based in San Francisco and serves as the CVC arm of Copec, one of the leading energy, mobility, and retail companies in Central and South America. Copec is also one of the most valued brands throughout Latin America. WIND Ventures leverages Copec's significant resources to accelerate growth, primarily within Latin America, for startups and scaleups across the world within the new mobility, energy, and retail sectors.

For more information, visit

windventures

or follow us on

LinkedIn

and

Twitter .

Media Contact:

Mary

Magnani

CodePR

[email protected]

SOURCE Copec WIND Ventures