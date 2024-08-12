Retail sales in Türkiye rebound in June, ending 3-month decline

(MENAFN) Türkiye's retail sales rebounded in June, ending a three-month decline, according to data released on Monday. The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported that the volume of retail trade grew by 1.7 percent on a month-to-month basis in June, reversing the 0.2 percent dip observed in May. This turnaround marked a positive shift in the retail sector, signaling a recovery in consumer activity after several months of contraction.



The automotive fuel sector led the recovery, recording the highest month-on-month growth among all sectors with a 2.7 percent increase in sales. Non-food items also saw a notable rise, with sales climbing by 1.9 percent, reflecting renewed consumer interest in goods outside of essential categories. This growth in non-food retail suggests a broader economic recovery, as consumers are increasingly spending on discretionary items.



In addition, sales of food, drinks, and tobacco showed a modest but positive increase, rising by 0.7 percent in June compared to the previous month. This steady growth in essential goods categories further contributed to the overall improvement in retail sales, indicating that demand for basic necessities remained stable.



On an annual basis, retail sales in June grew by 8.6 percent, marking an acceleration from the 6.2 percent year-over-year increase seen in May. This annual growth highlights the ongoing recovery in Türkiye's retail sector, with consumer spending gradually gaining momentum as the economy stabilizes and confidence improves.

MENAFN12082024000045015839ID1108544791