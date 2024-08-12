French authorities intensifying search efforts for missing 67-year-old British hiker

(MENAFN) French authorities are intensifying their search efforts for a 67-year-old British hiker who has been missing in the Pyrenees for five days, according to a statement from the prosecutors' office in Foix, located in southern France. The retired doctor, who was on holiday, was last heard from on Tuesday near the ski resort of Guzet. According to the prosecutor’s office, the hiker had sent a distress message to his family around 4 p.m. local time, indicating that he had fallen and sustained an injury.



Since the report of his disappearance, the French police have been actively searching the area with the assistance of sniffer dogs and a helicopter. Despite their efforts, they have been unable to use his phone’s location to pinpoint his whereabouts. However, investigators did locate his vehicle the day after he went missing, parked near the ski resort where he was last seen.



The missing hiker, who had been residing in the southern French region of Lot-et-Garonne, was reportedly traveling alone and camping during his holiday in the Pyrenees. His family has expressed concern as the search continues, hoping for any information that could lead to his safe recovery.



The ongoing search operation reflects the urgency and commitment of French authorities to resolve the situation. As the days progress, efforts are being concentrated on covering the rugged terrain of the Pyrenees in the hopes of finding the missing man and ensuring his safe return.

MENAFN12082024000045015839ID1108544649