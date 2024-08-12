Palestinian Ministry of Health: 500 healthcare workers martyred since Israeli war on Gaza

(MENAFN) The Palestinian of Health has reported that approximately 500 healthcare workers have been martyred and hundreds more since the onset of Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023. The ministry's statement, issued last night, also detailed the severe impact on healthcare infrastructure: over 310 healthcare workers have been arrested, and 130 ambulances have been destroyed. Additionally, health facilities and workers in the West Bank have faced more than 340 attacks.



The ministry condemned the deliberate targeting of medical facilities, which has significantly impeded access to essential healthcare services for Palestinian citizens. The ongoing conflict has exacerbated poor water and sanitation conditions, leading to increased disease prevalence and early deaths. With over 1.7 million people displaced in Gaza, the situation is described as a public health disaster, marked by unsafe water resources and a shortage of basic hygiene necessities.



The severe shortage of healthcare workers and critical medical supplies, including anesthesia and antibiotics, has further strained the already overwhelmed healthcare system, making it difficult for medical professionals to provide life-saving care. The ministry has urgently called for the unconditional entry of humanitarian supplies to address the acute shortages and facilitate the evacuation of injured individuals for medical treatment abroad.



Since the aggression began, Israeli forces have continued their operations on land, sea, and air, resulting in the martyrdom of 39,790 citizens. Thousands more remain trapped under rubble or in the streets, with ambulance and civil defense teams unable to reach them due to the intensity of the conflict.

