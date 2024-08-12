Brazil To Continue Fueling Global Oil Supply In 2024, OPEC Reports

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Organization of the Exporting Countries (OPEC) recently reaffirmed its projections for Brazil's 2024 economic and oil production growth.



In their monthly update, they maintained earlier forecasts for Brazil's liquid and Gross Domestic Product (GDP).



This year, Brazil's liquid fuel supply is projected to rise by 100,000 bpd, reaching an average of 4.3 million bpd.



For the next year, the forecast anticipates a further increase of 180,000 bpd, aiming for 4.5 million bpd. These projections have not changed since the last report.



Brazil is the third major non-OPEC nation set to boost global oil supply in 2024, after the US and Canada.



Despite expectations, Brazil's crude oil production only saw an 88,000 bpd increase in June, reaching 3.4 million bpd. Extensive maintenance and operational issues were the causes of this slower recovery.







Moreover, total production of liquid fuels rose by 85,000 bpd in June, achieving an average of 4.2 million bpd.



Economically, OPE is optimistic about Brazil's growth. They predict a GDP increase of 1.8% this year, up from an earlier forecast of 1.6%.



The growth expectation for the next year remains at 1.9%, with potential adjustments if Brazil's Central Bank opts for monetary easing in September.



OPEC's consistent forecasts highlight Brazil's significant impact on the global oil market and illustrate the strong link between economic policies and commodity outputs.



As Brazil tackles operational challenges and potential policy changes, its economic resilience and strategic significance in the oil sector are evident.



These factors reflect broader trends in global energy markets and economic stability.







