Türkiye to host 2nd round of negotiations between Ethiopia, Somalia to ease tensions

(MENAFN) On Monday, August 12, the Turkish capital of Ankara will host the second round of negotiations between Ethiopia and Somalia aimed at easing the tensions between the two nations. This new round of talks follows the recent signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) by Ethiopia with the Somaliland region. The MoU, which pertains to the use of a seaport, has been controversial because it did not involve the federal government of Somalia in Mogadishu, thereby exacerbating the existing strains between the two neighboring countries.



The mediation efforts by Turkey, which began following a request for support from Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, are continuing in this round of discussions. The aim of these talks is to address and reconcile the concerns of both Somalia and Ethiopia, with a focus on finding a compromise that respects the interests and approaches of both parties involved. Turkish diplomatic sources reported on Sunday that the negotiations are ongoing and are expected to make progress in alleviating the bilateral tensions.



The friction between Ethiopia and Somalia escalated after Ethiopia and the Somaliland region signed the MoU on January 1, 2023. Somalia has strongly opposed this agreement, arguing that it is illegal and undermines regional stability. The Somali government has condemned the memorandum as a violation of its sovereignty and a breach of international law, further straining relations between the two countries.



The upcoming talks in Ankara will be crucial in addressing these contentious issues and seeking a resolution that acknowledges the rights and concerns of both nations. By engaging in dialogue mediated by Turkey, Ethiopia and Somalia hope to resolve their differences and pave the way for improved diplomatic and economic relations moving forward.

