Underground Mining Market To Reach $28.5 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 2.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Underground Market by Product (Supported, Unsupported and Caving), Operator (Contract Mining and Operator Mining), Application (Coal Mining, Metal Mining, Mineral Mining and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" . According to the report, the underground mining market was valued at $23.1 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $28.5 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2024 to 2033. Prime determinants of growth Increasing demand for metals and minerals and rising industrial sector drive the market growth. However, growing demand for renewable energy sources and safety concerns associated with mines restrain the market growth. On the other hand, growing demand for electrical and electronic products including batteries is anticipated to positively affect the market.

Segmental Overview



By type, the supported mining segment held the highest market share in the underground mining market in 2023. Supported mining methods involve the use of artificial supports to maintain the stability of the mine workings. This can include timber supports, rock bolts, steel arches, and other structural reinforcements. Supported mining methods have a significant market share due to their versatility and applicability in various geological conditions. However, the caving mining segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR, driven by advancements in technology and the increasing need to exploit deeper ore bodies efficiently.



By operator type, the contract mining segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, driven by increasing outsourcing trends, technological advancements in mining services, and the global trend towards operational efficiency and cost optimization. The same segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By application, the coal mining held a significant market share in 2023, due to its critical role in energy production and industrial applications. However, the metal mining is expected to grow with a higher CAGR, driven by increasing demand for metals in construction, technology, and renewable energy sectors.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2033

Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain its leadership in the underground mining market through 2033 due to several compelling factors. Rich in diverse mineral resources such as coal, metals, and industrial minerals, the region continues to meet significant global demand for commodities essential to industrialization, construction, and technological advancement. Rapid economic growth, particularly in countries like China, India, and Australia, fuels the ongoing expansion of mining activities. Moreover, Asia-Pacific's adoption of advanced mining technologies enhances operational efficiency and safety while meeting stringent environmental standards. Strategic investments in infrastructure projects further boost demand for minerals and metals, supporting robust mining operations. Stable regulatory frameworks and political environments encourage sustained investments in mining ventures, ensuring continued growth. With a focus on sustainable practices and corporate responsibility, the region aligns with global standards, reinforcing its pivotal role in the global underground mining landscape.

Players

BHP

Anglo American Plc

Rio Tinto

Vale

Implats Platinum Limited

Norilsk Nickel

Amur Minerals Corporation

Alcoa Corporation

The Redpath Group

GBF Underground Mining Company.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global underground mining market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

